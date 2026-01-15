‘Rude AF and Dumb Af’: Trump Snaps When He Realizes the Attention Isn’t on Him, Pushes His Way to the Front, Forcibly Shoving One Man Aside Catching Him Completely Off Guard

Donald Trump contradicts the sentiment that with time comes maturity as he continues to grow increasingly arrogant. The U.S. president can’t fake humility and has a deficit of compassion for others — but attention and money, well, they both turn him into a showman, especially on world stages.

The more eyes locked on the 79-year-old, the more brazen he’ll become; it’s a performance millions witnessed during his reign as a New York playboy real estate developer and, even now, during his second presidency. Not even meeting with foreign allies could bring the decorum out of the reality TV star.

DEARBORN, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump tours the assembly line at the Ford River Rouge Complex on January 13, 2026 in Dearborn, Michigan. Trump is visiting Michigan where he will participate in a tour of the Ford River Rouge complex and later give remarks to the Detroit Economic Club. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘What Was That’: Trump Scares Little Girl After Making a Weird Noise in His Sleep as Cameras Catch RFK Jr. Doing the Same — Her Reaction Is Everything

Trump’s desire to be the star of everyone’s gaze has critics dragging him for filth on social media.

The occasion was his first meeting with world leaders as commander in chief. Footage showed him plowing through the crowd of dignitaries and forcibly shoving Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic aside before taking a group photo.

Dusko was caught off guard by Trump manhandling him. He contorted his face into a smile and appeared open to dialogue that never transpired. Instead, the American businessman took up space in the front of the group, all the while cameras flashed, capturing his every move, including the way he glared at then-Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

Photographers, in the 2017 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Brussels, zoomed out as he smugly tugged at his suit coat and then stacked his hands in front of his bulging abdomen. When the Instagram account Elite Mind Vision reposted a clip of the incident last week, Trump’s supporters were thrilled to re-witness him assert his position amongst leaders.

They commented things like, “An absolute beast! Someone who knows how to take control,” and “Go on Don show em who’s the final Boss.” MAGA detractors condemned his leadership flaws. “This is NOT confidence or leadership. It’s rudeness dressed as power. True leaders make space, rude ones take it. Power doesn’t need to push,” an Instagram user wrote.

A second observer commented, “He really thought he did something lol such a childish old man.” A third person quipped that Trump’s undignified conduct was the “A-hole movement of the decade.” Another person said, “Rude af and dumb af.”

🚨HOLY HELL: Trump just said that "One way or the other, we are going to have Greenland." And then suggested that the United States would save a lot of money if we pulled out of NATO.



Oh – My – God! pic.twitter.com/rDRY6pfcbT — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 12, 2026

At the time, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed, “I have not seen the video,” when asked to comment on Trump strong-arming Dusko. According to People, who viewed a press report from the conference, the president’s disregard for the prime minister was echoed in other beahviors.

“Some of the leaders interacted with one another on stage, but not Trump. He stood silently, shifting his stance at moments and looking around,” they claimed. “Trump smiled for a brief moment, but otherwise kept a serious, perhaps even stern, expression on his face for the duration of the photo opp.”

Narcissist and Delusional Trump posts on Truth Social



"I'm the one who SAVED NATO!!!"



He is mentally unstable pic.twitter.com/GcR6EjCV45 — Lara (@TradingLara) January 12, 2026

The cantankerous elected official reportedly declined to participate in Dusko’s suggestion to wave at the camera for a photo. Nearly nine years later, Trump kicked off 2026 by making threats to annex Greenland. The country is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a founding member of NATO. Other inflammatory remarks include him casting doubt on the organization’s loyalty to the U.S.