’Never Touch Me Again’: Jim Carrey’s “Scary” Interaction When Meeting Morgan Freeman Didn’t Go as He Planned

Morgan Freeman is a Hollywood legend, known for his powerful presence and an acting career that spans decades.

While fans have long admired his work, some might be surprised to learn that Freeman’s commanding aura can also make those around the actor feel uneasy.

Freeman’s journey to stardom began with a Tony nomination in 1978, leading to his historic win as the fourth Black actor to receive an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His roles have been diverse, from playing God on “Bruce Almighty” to a Civil War soldier in “Glory,” and even a beloved character on PBS’ “The Electric Company.” As a Kennedy Center honoree, Freeman’s place among the greatest actors is indisputable.

Jim Carrey recalls “scary” first meeting with Morgan Freeman. (Photos by Neilson Barnard/WireImage; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Standing tall at 6-foot-2, Freeman’s presence is as imposing as his achievements, making it easy to see why some find him intimidating.

Comedian Jim Carrey, who starred alongside Freeman in “Bruce Almighty,” once opened up about how Freeman’s aura affected him on set.

In a resurfaced 2003 interview with the BBC, Carrey recounted his first encounter with Freeman, saying, “The first day I met Morgan, I walk up to him, shake his hand and say, ‘Hi, Morgan, this is so great, I’m so glad you’re doing this movie.’”

“And he says, ‘Nice to meet you too. Now, never touch me again. He’s just got that way about him,” said Carrey about Freeman. “He’s like this laser that goes right to your soul.”

But Freeman’s impact wasn’t just felt by the “In Living Color” star. The film’s director, Tom Shadyac, also found Freeman’s intensity unsettling, Carrey said.

“He raked Tom over the coals something awful through this whole movie – you knew he was joking, but it was still so uncomfortable,” Carrey continued, “To me, he’s one of those guys that every actor is afraid of because you walk on screen with him and you’ve got to be ready. Be ready, or he’ll burn your soul.”

Despite the tension during their initial meeting, it appears the two actors became friends and video footage shows they had some fun moments on set.

“Bruce Almighty” tells the story of Bruce Nolan, a frustrated TV reporter played by Carrey, who feels God hasn’t blessed him properly.

After a particularly bad day, Bruce vents his frustrations, prompting God — portrayed by Freeman and his infamous voice — to grant him divine powers to see if he can do any better. While Bruce initially uses his newfound abilities for selfish reasons, he eventually learns valuable lessons about responsibility, humility, and the complexities of managing the world.

The film was a box office hit, raking in nearly half a billion dollars during its seven months in theaters. Despite some tension on set, Freeman later expressed interest in reprising his role for a sequel.

In a 2016 interview with Slash Film, Freeman said, “I think I would have to if they did it. If Jim Carrey plays his character, and if I was called on, I would feel obligated.”

Unfortunately, a sequel is unlikely ever to materialized.

Plans for “Bruce Almighty 2” were scrapped after the disappointing performance of “Evan Almighty,” a 2007 Shadyac film with a similar concept, starring Steve Carrell.

According to screenwriters Steve Koren and Mark O’Keefe, they had pitched an idea for the sequel where Bruce would gain the devil’s powers, a project they wanted to call “Brucifer.”

Had it gone forward, it’s anyone’s guess if Freeman would have accepted a role as Satan.