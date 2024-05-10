Former Disney Star Skai Jackson Faces Backlash from Fans Over Inappropriate Mother-Daughter Photoshoot

Former Disney star Skai Jackson is facing scrutiny after she posed alongside her mother, Kiya Cole, for a recent photo shoot, but fans were not impressed with the 22-year-old’s attire.

The “In Full Bloom” shoot for Deeper Than Hair Magazine captured both ladies sporting denim outfits with Calvin Klein undergarments, and the cover shot for the magazine featured each of the ladies with their hair styled like a rose.

However, Jackson is seen without pants in several pics, and her bra and underwear are accessorized with a denim buttoned-down shirt, two belts and a pair of knee-high boots.

Skai Jackson (right) poses with her mother, Kiya Cole (left) on Instagram. (Photo: @skaijackson/Instagram)

Images from the shoot were shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, and several fans were not impressed by seeing the former “Jessie” star in her tighty-whities.

“Her mom is GORGEOUS. SN: Those draws with a belt is a mf mess,” replied one fan. “I dont see why she dont have pants on,” echoed another.

“Ummmm pants please I am so uncomfortable looking at this child like this. Beautiful faces but please lorrrdt,” added another. “Love the mother/daughter concept not in underwear tho lol.”

“All I’m going to say is that it would be weird if my pops and I took pics shirtless showing off our drawls. Just a thought,” noted a male fan.

Other fans didn’t mind seeing Jackson in her Calvin Klein undies and complimented the ladies on their beauty, with several saying Cole looked more like Jackson’s sister than her mother.

“These women look amazing! They are gorgeous!!!! Absolutely stunning,” wrote one. “The mother look like she can pass as her sibling,” added another.

“Well well well, you didn’t tell me you had a sister Skai I’m kidding! I’m kidding But nah real talk tell ya moms to come holla at me,” added a fan on X.

Jackson is best known for her role as Zuri Ross in “Jessie.” But this isn’t the first time she’s sparked outrage online. Many were shocked after seeing the former child actress all grown up after she posted a bikini picture online back in 2021.

The then-19-year-old denied that she’d had a BBL after fans noted their shock by focusing on her curvy figure. “I don’t even have enough fat for a bbl and have never done anything to my body. I’m just getting older lmao,” she wrote.

Jackson noted that she was “All natural” and works out three days per week.

Fans can order a print copy of “Deeper Than Hair” at deeperthanhair.com or read a digital version.