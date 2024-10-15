‘I Still Got Your Money, B—!’: Gary Owen Goes Off on ‘Obnoxious’ Donald Trump Supporter Who Heckled the Comedian During His Comedy Show

Comedian Gary Owen did not hold back after he shut down a heckler at his recent comedy show, who turned out to be a Trump supporter.

Cobb’s Comedy Show booked Owen to perform at the San Francisco venue on Oct. 11 and 12. He shared footage from his sets on his YouTube channel, with the caption “Trump Supporter Kicked Out Of Comedy Show.”

The 90-second clip starts with an unseen audience member interrupting Owen as he is on stage having a verbal exchange with the person before the badgerer was eventually removed from the premises.

Comedia Gary Owen had to shut down a Donald Trump supporter heckling him at his San Francisco comedy show. (Photo: Gary Owen/YouTube)

“Give me five minutes, motherf—!” the rowdy audience member yelled from his seat. Owen responded, “No. You know what? You’re not going to get five minutes, motherf—! That was the whitest ‘motherf—’ I’ve ever heard.”

The “Think Like A Man” actor continued, “Build your own career, b —! What you want my five minutes for? No refunds, hoe. I still got your money, b— ! So technically you work for me tonight, hoe.”

As Owen cursed out the heckler, the rest of the crowd burst out in laughs and applause, as the man yelled “F—k You.” They also cheered and booed when venue employees escorted the MAGA hat-wearing instigator out of the building.

“He looks exactly like I thought he was going to look, too,” Gary joked while watching his defeated tormenter angrily walk away. “Oh yeah, there’s a lot of child porn on his laptop. I guarantee that s—.”

“Obnoxious Trump Supporter got what he deserved,” the former “The Gary Owen Show” reality star wrote as his caption on Instagram. Both comment sections were flooded with reactions to the heated back-and-forth in San Francisco.

“I love Gary’s ability to control with quick wit. Get him, Gary!” a YouTube user wrote. Another user asked, “Why in the world would a Trumper go to a Gary Owen’s show!?!”

On Instagram, someone commented, “Trump supporters went to a comedy club in SF just to rile [s—] up. He gonna go post on whatever app they use to say he’s being ‘silenced by the media.’”

Someone else quipped, “He got 5 minutes alright. He was out the door in 5 minutes after opening his mouth.”

However, a Donald Trump backer took a shot at Gary Owen by writing, “Here we go again. Get new material.”

Owen’s stock began to rise in the comedy world in the 1990s by appealing to a majority Black audience on the local circuit in California. He managed to go from being a performer on BET’s televised “Comic View” show to becoming the program’s only Caucasian host from 1998 to 1999.

Despite building a connection with many Black comedy viewers, the “Ride Along” actor has found himself facing backlash for his approach to talking about race issues. For example, in June 2024, the Cincinnati native discussed using the N-word during a show in Oklahoma City.

“I’ve never said it like with malicious intent. Never said it as a putdown,” Owen confessed. “Motherf—, I listen to rap. You don’t think when I’m in the car by myself… I’m singing the f—k out of that song. ‘They Not Like Us!’”

Owen was referencing Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping diss record “Not Like Us” — a song that accuses bi-racial Canadian rapper Drake of stealing from Black American culture. Some people found Gary’s explanation funny, but others slammed him for even joking about rapping the racial slur.

Like Drake’s parents, Gary Owen has biracial adult children. He is the father of a son, Austin, and a daughter, Kennedy, with his Black ex-wife, Kenya Duke. Owen is also the stepfather to Duke’s adult son Emilio from a previous relationship.

Gary and Kenya were married from 2003 to 2021. Their divorce led to a messy public fight over spousal support. She allegedly requested $44,000 a month in alimony. Owen complained the number was “a lot” and insisted he would not have asked for that amount if the roles were reversed.

In addition, Duke accused her ex-husband of being a deadbeat father who abandoned his kids financially in April 2021. Owen also admitted to getting caught cheating several times during the marriage.

According to reports from May 2024, Gary Owen got engaged to Brianna Johnson. She gave birth to “Black and white” twin boys, Royal and Rome, in July 2023. Johnson also has an 11-year-old daughter named Reignbow.