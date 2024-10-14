‘An Idiot’: MAGA Morning Show Host Tells Black Co-Anchor Democrats Have ‘Emasculated’ African-American Men; His Reaction Says It All

Whitesplaining was on full display this past week during a panel discussion on “Real America’s Voice,” a network so pro-Donald Trump it makes Fox News sound like the break room at NPR in comparison.

Blond co-host Gina Loudon, who in 2019 wrote a book claiming Trump was “the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House,” noted an Associated Press survey that found only half of Black voters believe Kamala Harris would change the country for the better.

“Black men have been so absolutely emasculated in this culture and that is despicable,” Loudon said on the Oct. 9 “American Sunrise” morning show. “It’s another form of slavery, in my opinion, and they’re tired of it and they’ve decided their vote is going to mean something this time.”

Harris was still viewed favorably by a majority of Black voters; Trump was not. But polls have shown more Black men, particularly those under 50, are willing to vote for Donald Trump than ever before.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won Black male voters, 79 percent to 19 percent, according to a CNN exit poll. New polling suggests up to a quarter of Black men under 50 plan to vote for the Republican nominee.

Speaking to her Black co-anchor, Terrance Bates, Loudon repeated a popular right-wing talking point that Democrats have made life worse for African-Americans, especially Black men.

“If I today am a Black man who is wanting to live an American — the American dream, right? — get a wife, get some kids, get a house, right?” Loudon said. “These aren’t big things, but these are American things, right? Then I’m looking at the cities and what the Democrats have done to them and how they push every … push Black people into the cities, to begin with.”

“Fathers were taken out of the home by our social services system,” she continued. “That is all Democrat push, and they look at their cultures now and say, what has happened?”

Bates acknowledged “a lot of people” believe Democrats have held Black voters hostage.

“I see a push for that, and that there’s not necessarily this reliance on government to handle these issues, because, let’s just be honest, there’s a history of the government failing many Black communities, many inner-city communities,” he said.

Bates said he believes many Black voters feel their quality of life isn’t what they want it to be.

“They’re looking for change and willing to consider anyone,” he said, adding that there is a generational divide, with many younger voters feeling disenfranchised.

Many who viewed the clip were stunned, if not unsurprised, by Loudon’s casual whitesplaining.

