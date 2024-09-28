‘Oh, That’s How Easy It Is?’: Louisiana Lawmaker Supposedly Prayed Before Retracting ‘Disgusting’ Racist Comments About Haitians, But People Note He Never Truly Apologized

A Louisiana lawmaker who recanted some derogatory remarks he made on social media about Haitian immigrants after being pressured by several members of Congress is still getting backlash online.

U.S. House Rep. Clay Higgins posted the comments on his official X account following the false and inflammatory remarks Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance made about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, alleging they were stealing and eating their neighbors’ pets.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) faces immense backlash for racist comments against Haitian immigrants. (Credit: Getty Images)

Haitians in Springfield were subsequently targeted with threats of violence, including more than 30 bomb threats, which forced evacuations of schools and government buildings.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance filed criminal charges against Trump and Vance following the local discord that ensued, triggering a response from Higgins.

Higgins not only parroted the former president’s remarks in some comments he posted Wednesday, but he also called Haitians “thugs,” and “gangsters,” who need to leave the U.S.

“Lol. These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters… but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP,” Higgins wrote in his now-deleted post. “All these thugs better get their mind right and their a**es out of our country before January 20th.”

After being questioned by CNN reporters, he showed no remorse and doubled down on his remarks.

“It’s all true,” Higgins said on Wednesday. “I can put up another controversial post tomorrow if you want me to. I mean, we do have freedom of speech. I’ll say what I want.”

His remarks led to fiery tensions in Congress chambers as Black legislators fiercely condemned his comments and called for a censure.

“America is a nation of immigrants where all are welcome,” the Congressional Black Caucus’ statement read in part. “Every member of Congress must be clear that we need to eliminate hate in all its forms. It is time to turn the page on this pattern of denigrating and villainizing immigrants for political gain.”

My statement on Rep. Clay Higgins. pic.twitter.com/YPpdcgDSD9 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 25, 2024

Only after Higgins was confronted by some Congress members did he remove his post and retract his comments. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), stated that Higgins “regrets some of the language he used,” calling him a “frank and outspoken person” and “a very principled man.”

“You never want to intentionally hurt someone’s feelings, and that post was intended for Haitian gangs, you understand? I mean Haiti is a country, not a color,” Higgins told reporters on Thursday.

“The unintended impact that was expressed very sincerely from one of my colleagues very graciously, that touched me as a gentleman,” he added.

Many X users weren’t buying Higgins’ justification for his comments, noting it was a poor response in light of the hateful speech he used. Several people called for the congressman to issue a proper apology.

“It was racist and xenophobic and disgusting,” one person said of Higgins’ social post. “When you have other people apologizing on your behalf, it shows that not only was what you said horrible but you have no regrets about saying it.”

Oh that’s how easy it is? You can lie and say whatever you want as long as you pray afterwards?



Now I know why so many Republicans pretend to be Christians. — Stefan 🥼 (@StefanK1117) September 25, 2024

“He does not know how to comport himself and owes everyone, and I mean everyone an apology,” someone else wrote.

“Oh that’s how easy it is? You can lie and say whatever you want as long as you pray afterwards? Now I know why so many Republicans pretend to be Christians,” wrote another.

Another quipped, “@MikeJohnson So you and @RepClayHiggins may like each other but I prayed about it and Jesus told me he thinks you are both a couple of racist douche bags and that He is disgusted by you both. His words… not mine. Amen.”

Higgins represents Louisiana’s 3rd District in the House of Representatives, which covers much of the southwestern part of the state. He was first elected in 2016 and is widely known as one of the most conservative members in Congress and a Trump supporter.

Shortly before running for Congress, he resigned from his position as a captain at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office after appearing in a viral video where he called a group of mostly Black gang members “animals,” “thugs,” and “heathens.”

During his time with the sheriff’s office, Higgins’ was a public information officer. His appearance in Crime Stoppers videos earned him widespread Internet fame and made him a local favorite among residents in his jurisdiction.

Many online dubbed him the “Cajun John Wayne.” He even started a personal venture selling merchandise like mugs and T-shirts using his department badge and uniform, which Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed violated department policy, according to Salon.

Before working for St. Landry, Higgins was a patrol officer with the Opelousas Police Department starting in 2004. He resigned in 2007 after he reportedly assaulted an unarmed Black man, and then falsified statements on police documents about the incident, saying that he was attacked first. He resigned rather than face disciplinary action and later called the police investigator to apologize.