‘She Is Deathly Afraid’: Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Has Priceless Reaction After Grandma Gives Her a Look Every Black Person Understands

In a resurfaced clip, fans are reassured that Serena Williams’ oldest daughter is well versed in Black Discipline 101, courtesy of her mom’s side of the family.

The little one is clearly learning the unspoken rules, facial expressions, and gestures that basically scream, “turn around and act right.”

A clip taken during the 2022 U.S. Open features a then 4-year-old Olympia Ohanian, rocking the iconic white hair beads her mommy wore back in 1999 when she won her first U.S. Open. The scene shows the little one sitting in the stands next to her dad, Alexis Ohanian, Aunt Isha, other family members, and, most notably, her grandmother Oracene Price right behind her.

Serena Williams’ mother, Oracene Price, had to check her granddaughter’s behavior while at a 2022 match watching mommy play tennis. (Photos: @serena/Instagram)

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Black fans were treated to a display of old-school discipline when a fidgety Olympia, possibly fussing with her dad, caught the sharp gaze of Grandma Oracene that every Black person knows too well.

Olympia instantly turned around, smiled sweetly, and continued enjoying her lollipop, no longer squirming in her seat and looking every bit the picture of a well-behaved child.

Baller Alert captured the moment from TikTok with the caption, “Every Black person in America knows what just happened here” plastered across the top.

“That baby just got checked by Granny. She is still smiling but she is deathly afraid,” one person wrote.

A second comment read, “She might be half white, but she gonna learn she 100% black.”

“See how everyone else around minded their good business??!!!!” one person noted, with others agreeing, “Yep, even her Daddy didn’t want any smoke. I love us.”

Some folks even tried their hand at translating the look: “Let me tell you something little girl, I’m not playing with you. Turn around now.”

Serena Williams, Olympia. (Photos: @olympiaohanian/Instagram)

Another said, “Chile…that rising up and leaning forward out of her seat translates to ‘Do it one more time,’” while another added, “Fix it before I fix it for you.”

Many have speculated about how little Olympia — and now her 1-year-old sister — are being raised. Fans have often remarked that Serena, after marrying a white man, might lean more into his culture.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam winner might have given us a hint about her parenting style way back in 2010 after winning Wimbledon.

When asked if she’d be back in 10 years, Williams replied, according to Essentially Sports, “Hopefully, yeah, if I come. If not, hopefully I’m somewhere, you know, relaxing. Maybe spanking some kids, who knows.”

While it’s unclear if she’s actually spanks her daughters , it’s evident that Grandma has had to step in and lay down the law a few times… at least with the eldest of the two girls.

With the U.S. Open approaching and Miss Olympia sassier than ever, we’ll see if the world gets another clip of Grandma Oracene in action — or if the little one has learned her lesson for good.