‘Not Really Surprised’: Serena Williams Takes the Heat After Her Husband Alexis Ohanian’s ‘Gross Optics’ In Trump’s VIP Circle Go Viral

Serena Williams’ fans hoped she married a good guy, but a surprising association with President Donald Trump has them rethinking everything.

The change of heart, for some, sparked after her husband, Alexis Ohanian, made an appearance at an unexpected circus show.

Serena and Ohanian have been married for eight years and are parents to daughters Olympia and Adira.

The Reddit co-founder was spotted in Washington walking to the White House.

Alexis Ohanian (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation)

Ohanian attended the UFC Freedom 250 fight along with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Kid Rock, to name a few.

Serena is actively charting her next chapter in tennis after ending a four-year hiatus from the sport this spring.

This month, the superstar athlete competed for the first time in the HSBC Championships.

Serena will mark her Wimbledon comeback on June 29, playing alongside her sister, Venus Williams, in a doubles showdown.

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Unfortunately for the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, some of her fans are reneging on their support as a result of Ohanian’s controversial night out.

Among the offensive highlights from the evening was fighter Josh Hokit exclaiming, “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?”

Tempers were still high when discourse about the businessman began circulating on social media.

A recent photo he uploaded now features comments like, “I think a lot of us assumed you were one of the ‘good guys,’” and “So what did think about the Michelle Obama comments? What did you do? What did you say?”

One person predicted the fallout would tarnish more than the VC investor’s reputation. Their reaction read, “A divorce announcement coming soon.”

For others, Ohanian seemingly aligning with Trump was a shock considering that he is raising biracial daughters.

A tweet calling him out states, “@alexisohanian attending the UFC White House event is terrible. He has Black daughters and a Black wife. Just know that comment about Michelle Obama would definitely be directed toward your wife and kids. Shame shame.”

His and Serena’s business ventures were also targeted. An IG Threads user explained that Ohanian is a co-founder of the all-women’s track league Athlos, which has celebrated Black athletes like Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson.

The entrepreneur previously spoke about the importance of representation. “Being blessed to have two Black daughters in particular helps me reframe even some of the most subtle things,” he shared in a 2024 episode of “Gayle King in the House.”

The poster was shocked that Ohanian “actually attended the Trump-UFC White House desecration,” adding, “The same man who called out Michael Johnson for doing business with Bill Ackman? Ain’t no way. Can’t be true.”

Another user responded, “YUP. Exploited so many women athletes across multiple sports to build a trusted reputation and just burned it down in favor of men who ‘think’ that both Michelle Obama and his wife Serena Williams are men.”

Someone aiming the tennis veteran said, “Serena Williams and Venus partnered with Elon Musk to premiere their video podcast, , on Twitter, so I’m not really surprised that her husband would attend a Trump event.”

A sharp assessment of her also included, “This isn’t surprising Serena has been .”

At least one onlooker offered a neutral perspective: “Serena’s husband probably attended for business reasons. Not saying I agree. Just that, that was probably the reason. Still very gross optics.”

In the past, the tech founder has addressed criticism involving his wife, the 2024 discourse about her Super Bowl LIX halftime show appearance being just one instance. Neither Serena nor Ohanian has addressed the UFC Freedom 250 backlash.