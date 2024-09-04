‘It’s Gonna Be Tough for You’: Denzel Washington Harshly Critiqued His Daughter Olivia’s Audition Tape, Now He’s Preparing for His First Movie with All of His Kids 

Denzel Washington and his family have all been a part of the film industry at one time or another, but never have they done one all together — until now.

Washington, his wife Pauletta and their four kids made it a family affair to work on the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play “The Piano Lesson.”

With all Washington hands on deck, Denzel’s youngest son, Malcolm, took the reins of the project as the director with his father co-producer.

Denzel’s older son and Malcolm’s big brother, John David Washington, will be playing the role of Boy Willie, which is one of the main characters.

Malcolm’s twin sister Olivia, and his mother Pauletta, will also make appearances on screen, playing the same character at different ages. Finally, “The Equalizer” star’s eldest daughter Kaita will join her father and brother behind the scenes acting as executive producer.

Washington has spoken a few times about his children all choosing to be in the industry in some capacity.

In 2022, the two-time Oscar award-winning actor was asked about his kids on the “Today Show,” where he explained how he lends his expertise.

“I had Olivia audition for me, show me her audition tape, and I told her, you know, number one, you’re very good, but it’s going to be tougher for you,” said Washington. “I just try to be honest with them about the business.”

Prior to becoming a studio feature film, “The Piano Lesson” was a revered play that received both a Tony award and a Pulitzer Prize in 1990. Before the Washington children joined forces on this project they’ve each built up their own résumés on other sets — some of which they’ve worked on together.

John David Washington

John David Washington, who after his father is arguably the most known Washington in the family, has been acting since he was a child. He appeared as a child in the 1992 Spike Lee film “Malcolm X,” where his father played the character of the late Black activist himself.

After pursuing a career in football which ended in 2012, John sought out his next venture, which happened to be on screen. In 2015 he joined the cast of HBO comedy series “Ballers,” before reconnecting with Lee in his 2018 film “BlaKKKlansman.”

He continued to take on more lead roles in movies like “Tenet,” “Malcolm and Marie,” alongside Zendaya, and “Amsterdam.” The 40-year-old is already familiar with “The Piano Lesson,” as he played Boy Willie in the Broadway revival for it in 2022 before taking on the same role for this film adaptation of it coming out in 2024.

Katia Washington

Katia Washington chose a behind-the-scenes approach to the film world. She’s racked up several credits as a producer in films like “Fences,” which Denzel starred in alongside Viola Davis. She’s also named as co-executive producer for a film starring her brother John David called “Malcolm and Marie.”

In 2022, she was the executive producer for “Breaking,” starring John Boyega, with a cameo appearance from her younger sister Olivia. Other projects she produced include “Sharpe Stick,” “Pieces of a Woman,” and “Assassination Nation.”

Olivia Washington

Olivia Washington opted to follow in her father and older brother’s footsteps of being on camera. In 2013, she appeared in “The Butler,” and two years later she had a short role in the Lee Daniels’ TV show “Empire.” She also teamed up with Lee for a couple of episodes of the series adaptation of “She’s Gotta Have It” (2019) before joining her father on screen for “The Little Things” and “Breaking.”

According to IMDb, Olivia has also been a voice actor playing Mayor Goodway for “Paw Patrol: Grand Prix” and “Paw Patrol World.” She also played Flora in the 2023 Amazon Prime series, “I Am Virgo,” alongside Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome.

Malcolm Washington

In the early days of Malcolm’s career, he worked as a production assistant for the 2014 film “Chef” before becoming Lee’s assistant for several episodes on “She’s Gotta Have It.” As a producer he worked on projects like “Summer of 17,” “The Dispute” and “North Hollywood.” Then he went on to direct the 2017 short film “Benny Got Shot.”

As for “The Piano Lesson,” Malcolm told People, “This movie is so personal to me, and the people that I got to make it with are the closest people in my life.” The project, which is his first studio feature film, is set in a 1936 Pittsburgh living room where a brother and sister quarrel over what to do with the family heirloom — a piano.

John David also touched on how he felt working under the direction of his younger brother. He said, “I was looking at it more, I’m getting to work with a director that I really love. I love his work,” before saying, “it was like, he chose us.”

Alongside John David, “The Piano Lesson” is starring Samuel Jackson, who was also in the 2022 Broadway revival, Danielle Deadwyler, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins and more.

It will be in select theaters on Nov. 8 before reaching Netflix on Nov. 22.