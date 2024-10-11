‘He Doesn’t Have Food’: North Carolina Man Left Destitute After Rejecting Hurricane Aid Because of Right-Wing FEMA Conspiracies Spewed By Donald Trump, Family Says

They border on the ridiculous, but in a world where Donald Trump’s words are taken as gospel by many of his supporters, far-fetched conspiracies surrounding the Federal Emergency Management Agency and disaster relief have only added to the chaotic aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

A recent caller to “The Dan Abrams Show” on Sirius/XM detailed how his father-in-law, who lives in flood-ravaged Asheville, North Carolina, is refusing aid from FEMA because he believes if he does, the federal government will assume ownership of his home.

A view of the damaged area at Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina is devastated by the heavy rains and flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024 (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“It really sucks and I don’t understand how so many people are under the spell of this freaking con man,” the caller, who identified himself as Anthony, told Abrams. “I don’t understand it.”

The caller was referring to the GOP presidential nominee, who’s made conspiracy theories a hallmark of his re-election campaign. Trump and his acolytes, using X, formerly Twitter, as their favored platform, have circulated one seemingly farcical rumor after another about a sinister federal government that, they say, either caused the hurricanes or is unresponsive to them. Some have even alleged that FEMA officials are interfering with search and rescue efforts.

The misinformation campaign started last month after Helene ripped through the South, causing massive damage in parts of the region considered Trump strongholds.

That’s no coincidence, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted last week.

“Yes they can control the weather,” she wrote on X. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Yes they can control the weather.



It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

Trump then weighed in, claiming, without evidence, that Democrats were withholding aid from Republican areas hit hardest by Helene. He alleged that President Joe Biden wasn’t taking Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp‘s calls, even though both men confirmed they had communicated earlier that same day.

Further politicizing the storm, Trump and his devotees have claimed that FEMA is broke and only offers $750 in total financial assistance. (That’s just the initial payout). Feeding on their theme of white victimhood, the conspiracists say the agency’s funding has been diverted to assist illegal immigrants, including to a program that gets noncitizens to vote.

The claim that FEMA will seize land from survivors is actually a leftover conspiracy from the Maui wildfires in 2023. It gained traction in Florida, which made the already challenging effort to encourage people to evacuate even more difficult.

“Spreading LIES like this could have serious consequences,” tweeted Christina Pushaw, spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. She warned those responsible for spreading the misinformation were “putting their own lives (and the lives of first responders) at grave risk.”

However, all the warnings in the world mean nothing to some if they contradict Trump.

“I mean, he lost almost everything, and he’s refusing all help from the federal government and complaining to us that he doesn’t have food, that he doesn’t have the stuff he needs, and yet he won’t accept the help,” “Anthony,” told Abrams.

His father-in-law “just believes Trump,” he continued. “What the hell are we supposed to do? There’s people begging us to get him to accept help, and he won’t do it. And I guarantee you, I’m not the only one. I guarantee you I’m not the only one.”

It’s unclear just how many people may be resisting aid because of these toxic conspiracy theories. But at the very least, they’ve added undue stress to already devastating scenes.

Some Republicans in these storm-ravaged areas have felt compelled to challenge the lies, though they’ve been careful not to mention Trump’s role in circulating them.

“We have seen a level of support that is unmatched by most any other disaster nationwide; but amidst all of the support, we have also seen an uptick in untrustworthy sources trying to spark chaos by sharing hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and hearsay about hurricane response efforts across our mountains,” conservative congressman Chuck Edwards (R-NC) said in a statement.

“Hurricane Helene was NOT geoengineered by the government to seize and access lithium deposits in Chimney Rock,” Edwards said. “Nobody can control the weather,” adding that the current geoengineering technology can mitigate some negative consequences, “but it cannot be used to create or manipulate hurricanes.”

The chain of falsehoods has also led to fears of violence. NPR reported that, on X, one post warned that FEMA employees would be shot if they “continue blocking/seizing aid.” Another post, since removed, called for militias to resist FEMA. Each post received more than one million views.

“I mean, we’re literally, I mean, we’re at the point where, like, screw them,” “Anthony” lamented. “I mean, if they’re going to listen to Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity over us who have his best interest at heart, or my wife, my poor wife is like, the hell with them.”

“He’s a cult member,” “Anthony” continued. “I’m sorry to say it. He’s a cult member. And he’s my father-in-law, and it sucks.”