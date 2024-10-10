‘She Was So Filthy, Dirty, Disgusting’: Donald Trump Goes Berserk Against ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg at Pennsylvania Rally, Igniting War of Words, But Comedian Gets the Last Laugh

In his latest political attack targeting Black women, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump went after Whoopi Goldberg during a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night, calling her “demented,” “filthy,” and “disgusting” after Goldberg criticized him during Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent appearance on “The View.”

True to his combative style, the former president used his rally to browbeat his political opponents, this time zeroing in on those who had hosted Harris on various talk shows on radio and TV earlier this week.

During remarks to his supporters, Trump labeled Harris’ Tuesday interview on “The View” as “stupid” and filled with “really dumb people” before singling out Goldberg, a longtime co-host and the show’s most vocal critic of Trump.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Whoopi Goldberg (Photos: Getty Images)

After Trump won the 2016 election, Goldberg began calling him a “moron,” “unhinged,” and a “dictator” on the popular daytime show. She’s also made a point of refusing to say his name, often referring to him as “you-know-who.”

Goldberg called Trump out again during Wednesday’s show while weighing in on allegations from author Bob Woodward’s latest book about Trump’s coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is widely considered one of the United States’ main adversaries along with China, Iran and North Korea.

WOODWARD'S BOOK CLAIMS TRUMP SENT PUTIN COVID TESTS: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on allegations from Bob Woodward's latest book about the former president's ties to Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/AiVs7YHCFc — The View (@TheView) October 9, 2024

In response, Trump devoted a hefty portion of his Wednesday speech to disparaging Goldberg while labeling the vice president as “stupid,” asserting Harris is “a dumb person”—an insult he has repeated at previous rallies.

Trump then informed rallygoers that a person on his staff advised him to refrain from calling the vice president “dumb,” arguing that it could damage his standing with women voters. Trump defiantly said he was confident that women “like me anyway,” dismissing any suggestion that his disrespectful language would influence anyone’s perception of him.

“The View,” with its predominantly female audience, continues to be a significant platform for women seeking insights on important issues. However, the show remains highly unpopular in conservative circles, with numerous voices echoing Trump, calling Goldberg and the other female hosts “the most disgusting, hateful women on TV.”

During Tuesday’s show, Harris brought up Trump’s false statements on the campaign trail, saying that his continuing politicization of Hurricane Helene demonstrated how he “really lacks empathy on a very basic level.”

The women in the audience applauded raucously.

A few hours later, Harris joined shock jock Howard Stern on his satellite radio show from New York, where she blasted Trump for a recent report alleging he had sent COVID tests to Russia during the pandemic.

“He thinks Vladimir Putin is his friend. What about the American people?” Harris ripped Trump during her sit-down with late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Trump denied the claims by Woodward, calling the respected author a “hack,” then lashing out at Goldberg that night, saying Whoopi had begged him once to make a cameo in one of her films.

“She said, ‘I’m making a movie, would you be in it?” I said, in what capacity? ‘Just a walk-on, you’re so great, would you?’ — I did a walk-on for Whoopi Goldberg, now she says, ‘I refuse to mention his name.’ You know what, politics can do strange things to demented people,” Trump said before pausing a moment to cheers and applause.

Trump: I have hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian Her mouth was so foul, every word out of her mouth was like the F word. I was with a group of nice people. We had to leave. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Oh, what a loser she is pic.twitter.com/Zv1pGXXmXA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Goldberg appeared with Trump in the 1994 film “Little Rascals.”

Although their relationship was previously described as cordial, Goldberg has since expressed her growing discontent with Trump, particularly regarding his false claims questioning the citizenship of former President Barack Obama.

“I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this stuff, and a long time ago, and I went, and you know, I’m not particularly shy about what I hear. Her mouth was so foul, every word out of her mouth was like the F word,” Trump said, though his claims were not fact-checked immediately.

“I was with a group of people, like sort of nice people, and we had to leave. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again. But she was so dirty, every word was filthy, dirty, and I left … oh, what a loser she is.”

Social media users immediately condemned Trump’s vicious commentary, saying his words reflected a distinct animosity toward Black women.

“Trump really hates women, but he especially hates Black women,” one user wrote on X in response to the former president’s speech. “I am confused. Is Trump running against Whoopi Goldberg??” another asked.

During his rally speech, Trump also blasted Stern for hosting the vice president, calling him a “weak guy” for asking Harris easy questions.

“I used to think he was good then I dropped him, I dropped him like a dog,” Trump said.

Goldberg and the other hosts of “The View” responded to Trump’s comments on Thursday morning after walking onto the set to Christina Aguilera’s hit song, “Dirrty,” as a jab at Trump.

“It’s one of the words that ‘you-know-who’ used when he was talking about us at his rallies,” Goldberg explained.

“As it turns out, I was filthy. I was filthy, and I stand on that back then,” continued Goldberg, who acknowledged that Trump hired her four times. “I’ve always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me. … How dumb are you?”

The EGOT winner pointed out that despite all of the pressing issues in the country, including a catastrophic storm heading for Florida, Trump chose to narrow in on the female hosts of “The View.”

“We irritated him to the point where he had to admit he does watch the show,” the comedian added.

For the most part, Harris has steered clear of responding to Trump’s provocations, keeping the focus on her public service record and policies for the middle class.

Meanwhile, Trump seldom addresses policies during his rally speeches, instead focusing on airing grievances and attacking his political opponents while specifically taking aim at Black women with dog whistles and name-calling that skirts the line of racial slurs.

Trump is notorious for stoking racial tensions on the campaign trail and to rile up his supporters. Previously, he lashed out at Black judicial officials overseeing his many criminal and civil cases, making them targets of his never-ending political grievances.

Previously, Trump made controversial remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual gathering in late July, where he questioned Harris’ racial identity, claiming Harris had downplayed her Black heritage and was only recently claiming it.

As Harris’s presidential campaign gains steam, she continues to face an intense surge of racist and sexist attacks, exacerbated by Trump’s controversial remarks. This backlash has led some Republican leaders to recommend focusing on Harris’ policies rather than personal attacks.

In February, Trump ignited a similar firestorm after he described President Joe Biden as “a very nasty and vicious racist” during a speech at the annual Black Conservative Federation gala in South Carolina.

After the speech, Harris excoriated Trump for pandering to the Black community, calling him “hypocritical” and “disingenuous.”

Around the same time, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock called out Trump for always taking aim at Black women in his speeches after Trump repeatedly targeted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who faced a romance scandal after bringing charges against Trump for allegedly trying to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election.

“I’m never surprised when I’ve seen Donald Trump attacking women, especially Black women,” the Georgia Democrat told Jake Tapper during an interview back in March. “This is who he is.”