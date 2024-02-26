Let Malia Obama and Other Black Celebrities Flex Their Last Names With Pride and Leave the ‘Nepo Baby’ Conversation to Others

Malia Obama will always be associated with two of the most influential people in the world. She was born when Barack Obama was an Illinois state senator and just 10 years old when she called The White House home. Typically, most 20-somethings trying to make a name in the world leverage any advantage they can, but the aspiring filmmaker recently dropped her famous last name when debuting a short at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.

In a move seemingly designed to avoid “nepo baby” criticism, her film “The Heart” was credited simply to Malia Ann, her first and middle names only.

The concepts of “nepo babies” and the “nepo-verse” are weighing on the minds of burgeoning Gen Z stars lately. As they enter a fiercely competitive industry, a long-standing and unfair practice becomes clear: many successful and famous people get that way because of who they’re related to.

While that’s especially true in the entertainment biz, nepotism is far more widespread than most realize. Before turning 30, nearly one-third of Americans will work at the same company as a parent, and in those jobs, young adults earn almost 20 percent more than they otherwise would, according to a recent Harvard study.

Malia Obama is seen on Jan. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

But for young Black stars with famous family looming large over their careers, it might be wise to rethink going anonymous — whether working in front of the camera or behind the scenes. Historically, white men from high-income families benefit the most from nepotism, a situation exacerbated by the already existing wage gaps between white male earners and other groups, Harvard Magazine reports. The Black community has barely scratched the surface of nepotism.

The “get it out the mud” mentality — no handouts, no connections — is strong and admirable, but work ethic and talent often do not get you far; it’s opportunity that does. Critically acclaimed actor John David Washington learned this the hard way.

John David Washington (left) and Denzel Washington (right). (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

As the son of Denzel Washington, he went to great lengths to cover up his family ties as a teen. “I used to lie, saying he was a construction worker or in jail, just to have some sense of normalcy. I felt like there was no way people would take me seriously, even if I was good, so I hid who my father was,” he revealed in an interview with Mr Porter.

The former college running back who turned to acting in 2015 has been lauded for his raw talent and commanding screen presence, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” yet his career trajectory is often characterized as “slow and steady.”

So many veteran Black entertainers endured years of struggle, discrimination, and rejection in the workplace to lay the groundwork for the next generation. Instead of merely signaling an unfair advantage, “nepotism” can inspire a strong work ethic and help up-and-comers tap into their power more quickly.

Take Zoë Kravitz’s meteoric rise to stardom or entrepreneur Andre Johnson, who worked for dad Magic Johnson in investment before becoming an EVP of a successful digital sports league. Then there’s USC Trojans basketball guard Bronny James following in the footsteps of famous dad LeBron James.

The idea of “nepo babies” and flaunting privilege without pulling your weight will always be controversial. But having fewer barriers to success is something everyone can get behind.