‘I Don’t Know Why John Legend Married Her’: John Legend Left Embarrassed Over Wife Chrissy Teigen’s Cringe Response to Question on ‘Family Feud’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been married since 2013, and one admirable thing about their marriage besides their longevity, is the way Legend fully accepts Teigen and all of her quirky ways.

Just recently the couple appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” where they went up against restaurateur and podcaster, David Chang and his family. The Family Feud Instagram page posted a clip from the episode on Monday, Sept. 16, where Teigen and Chang faced off.

John Legend supports wife Chrissy Teigen after her cringe answer on “Family Feud.” (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

The game show’s host Steve Harvey said, “Name something a man might say is actually an upside to being in jail.”

Chang immediately hit his buzzer first but didn’t have an answer. Harvey immediately turned to Teigen to answer but the mother of four drew a blank.

As soon as she heard the strike sound she tried to answer quickly by saying “food” but by that time it was too late.

Both Chang and Teigen ended up sharing a cackle before the camera turned to Legend who said, “Great start, great start.” Harvey, who was dressed in a monochromatic golden brown suit, hilariously looked at them both and rhetorically asked, “Do y’all understand the object of the game?”

Some fans in the comments also seemed confused at how they should have answered the question. But others took the other opportunity to take jabs specifically at Teigen. One person said, “Did she really say food?” as another wrote, “She has the IQ of a fork.”

A third person said, “I don’t know why John Legend married her.”

Legend, a 12-time Grammy award-winning artist, first encountered Teigen in 2006 on the set of his music video “Stereo,” where she played his leading lady. That same day they spent the rest of the evening together before parting ways and keeping in contact for the next year while Legend went on tour for his “Once Again” album. After a few years of dating the two got engaged in 2011, married in 2013, and the rest is history.

While some spectators of this couple may not be a fan of it, one thing that has remained consistent about their relationship is Legend’s love for Teigen’s humorous and sassy personality.

In 2016, the “All Of Me” singer told ET that “[At the beginning of our relationship] we were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor. We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is.”

“And I think that’s when I really started to know that this was the kind of person I wanted to around a lot. Once we started spending more time together between tour stops and all this other stuff, we realized we had such a connection,” Legend shared, “and then it blossomed into a marriage and a baby.”

After 11 years of marriage, the couple now actually share four children together — two daughters Luna and Esti and two sons, Miles and Wren. In 2020, they tragically lost their son, Jack, 20 weeks into their pregnancy due to complications.

Neither Legend nor Teigen was married before saying “I do” to each other.