‘Ugh…All That Filler’: Photos of Gabrielle Union Has Fans Believing She Gave In to the ‘Pressure to Always Look Young in Hollywood’

Gabrielle Union is making headlines once again regarding her beauty.

The 51-year-old is still shocking fans by how good she has continued to look over time. But lately some skeptical people aren’t so sure that Union has been able to maintain her looks without the assistance of a surgeon.

Union was caught by paparazzi leaving her hotel in Paris hand-in-hand with her husband and former NBA star Dwyane Wade while in town for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Aug. 11 photos show “The Perfect Find” star sporting a long red dress and sandals with her box braids resting behind her shoulders. The hairstyle provided much space for her face to be shown, which ended up catching most of fans’ attention.

Gabrielle Union’s unrecognizable appearance sparks plastic surgery rumors. (Photo: Gabunion/Instagram.)

Several reacted to the photos posted by The Lipstick Alley with displeasure and even accused the “Breaking In” actor of using fillers. One person asked, “Why is she playing in her face again? Now she has this pug nose, ugh. And all that filler.”

In response, one person said, “It’s the pressure to always look young in Hollywood.”

Someone else wrote, “She’s still very pretty but she didn’t need the filler.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, “Dermal fillers are gel-like substances injected under the skin.” Doing injections “into the face and hands can improve the appearance of facial lines and volume loss caused by age or certain medical conditions.”

A third person drew attention to Union’s nose, writing, “I never noticed her nose job before. I wonder how long she’s had it? They didn’t do a very good job.”

Just two months ago, Union revealed in a Harper’s Bazaar interview her relationship with injectables.

She said, “For myself, I’ve tried all kinds of sh-t. Some things don’t work — like, my body absorbs Botox like Skittles, so that’s not really an option for me, because it doesn’t last. What I love more than anything are PRP facials, when they extract your blood and then put it back into your skin.”

While it is not clear whether Union has tried fillers or actually done any cosmetic surgery to her nose, what is evident is that she’s “open” to trying things. The mother of one is currently on a mission to reach a new skin goal called glass skin.

She joked, “I may end up looking like an oil slick, I don’t know. But I’m going to try. Why not?”

The concept of glass skin originated in South Korea and has begun to popularize as a trend on TikTok. South Korean esthetician Charlotte Cho told Instyle that it “describes your skin looking so clear, dewy, and smooth that it can look reflective and translucent like glass.”

Union and her family are still in France soaking up the sun on of their annual Wade family tour.