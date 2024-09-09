‘It Doesn’t Work Out So Well for Us’: John Legend Reveals the Shocking ‘Mistake’ He Made by Marrying Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is opening up about the nature of his marriage and even jokingly shares that he made a mistake marrying the model, Chrissy Teigen.

In a Sept. 5 appearance on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, Legend talked with the host about his performance at the Democratic National Convention that got him in trouble at home.

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s relationship is under scrutiny because of a shared screenshot of their text messages. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

The “Ordinary People” singer started the story claiming he was “starstruck” seeing politicians while attending the Aug. 21 event meant to celebrate Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her vice president candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Legend performed “Let’s Go Crazy” from the 1984 Prince album “Purple Rain,” with renowned percussionist Sheila E. playing at his side.

As “electric” as the performance was, according to Legend, his wife seemed underwhelmed after he failed to deliver on his promise of tugging his ear to prove that he loved his family.

When he forgot to do so, Teigen made sure to share her sarcastic disappointment with the world in a posted text thread between them.

Kimmel, who had a photo of the text thread on stage, asked Legend about whether Teigen ever asks before posting a personal text between the two, to which Legend responds “no we’re past that.”

Kimmel reveals that he experiences something similar with his own wife, where she will record him doing random things and he doesn’t know why but he knows it’s for her Instagram.

Legend jokingly tells Kimmel, who is married to producer Molly McNearney, “The mistake we made – we both married funny women” before adding, “Sometimes we’re the victims of their humor and it doesn’t work out so well for us.”

The thread shows Teigen telling Legend, “Not a single ear was tugged,” to which he responded, “Oh my god. I completely lost it.” Teigen humorously wrote back, “U did!! But you did a good job. Too bad it won’t matter to our children.”

Over the video, she wrote, “Wowowow couldn’t have been more clear. Took all of 4 mins to forget.”

Previous to that, Teigen wrote on her story, “I told John, if he really loves his family, he has to tug his ear. And so if he doesn’t, then I’m out.” The mother of four is known for her jocular personality and posts, and from time to time she will make a witty comment about leaving Legend.

Giving further insight into the inner workings of his marriage to Teigen, the Grammy award-winning artist told Kimmel, “She likes to roast me sometimes in public, and this is one of those moments.”

He even explained how the request that he forgot to execute came to be.

“Yes I was supposed to tug my ear,” he admitted. “Chrissy was like how are you going to tell us that you’re thinking of us?” His 8-year-old daughter, Luna, interjected with an idea of her own and said, “you should tug your ear,” to which he agreed.

But Legend says he shouldn’t have agreed to the promise because he completely forgot about it once he hit the stage. He said, “I got out there on stage and I’m performing and I was really just focused on giving a good performance. And I was not focused on fulfilling my promise to Luna and I did not tug my ear. And Chrissy outed me on this failure of mine.”

Following the explanation, Legend went on to tug his ear multiple times and told Kimmel “I’m trying to make up for it.”

Fans reacted to the story writing online, “John Legennd is so very cool” and “Flippin love John.”

Another person added, “John, & Chrissy are definitely soulmates, Love them, & their beautiful family.”

Legend and Teigen have been married for 11 years and will celebrate making it to 12 on Sept. 14. They share four children, daughters, Luna, 8, Esti, 1 and sons, Miles, 6, and 1-year-old Wren Alexander Stephens, who was born via surrogate.

