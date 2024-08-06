‘What She Do To Her Face?’: Gabrielle Union’s Unrecognizable Appearance In Recent Photos Ignite Cosmetic Surgery Rumors

Gabrielle Union has a face card that not many would dare to decline, but her appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics has some people second-guessing her secrets to tricking the aging process.

Several photographs of her supporting Team USA’s women gymnasts are circulating on social media, and not everyone is pleased with what they are seeing.

Gabrielle Union’s unrecognizable appearance sparks plastic surgery rumors. (Photo: Gabunion/Instagram.)

While in the stands cheering on the world-class athletes, Union’s face appeared more round and puffy than usual, according to side-eyeing fans. So much so that some people questioned if their eyes were playing tricks on them.

“Who the hell is this? Where is Gabrielle?” Asked an Instagram user when images of the actress were shared by Fashion Bomb Daily. The account was actually highlighting that fact that the “Perfect Find” star was wearing an off-the-rack Ralph Lauren dress that retails for $198.

But most onlookers were uninterested in her threads and instead wondering why her appearance seemed altered. One individual said, “She should’ve left her face alone. Too much filler.” As a third comment read, “Gurl leave ya face alone! it’s very puffy.”

Gabrielle Union’s appearance in the stands at a women’s gymnastics venue at the Paris Olympics has fans accusing her of overdoing fillers. (Photos: Fashion Bomb Daily/Instagram)

This past June, Union spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her approach to aging. This year, the otherwise aging-backward beauty will turn 51 in October. She told the publication, “I’ve tried all kinds of s—t. Some things don’t work — like, my body absorbs Botox like Skittles, so that’s not really an option for me, because it doesn’t last. What I love more than anything are PRP facials, when they extract your blood and then put it back into your skin. I’m open.”

All in all, her big takeaway was that “I’m the last person to be judging anybody for what they do for their bodies, and how they live their lives. Again, if you like it, I love it. I used to be more judgy, and then it’s like, Who gives a s—t? I think it’s also about educating yourself more on finding people who have the aesthetic that you’re looking for. I used to want to look like other people when I was young, but now I want to look like myself.”

But not everyone was analyzing her face, looking to pinpoint where a surgeon and medspa had lent a helping hand. A supporter gushed that “Gabby looks like a teenager here. She’s so beautiful what is she drinking? From the fountain of youth?” A second fan chimed in, “This woman DOES NOT AGE.”

On countless occasions, Union has proved that she is comfortable in her skin. She regularly posts content of herself makeup-free and loungewear, countering preconceived notions that her lavish lifestyle as a celebrity consists of her being in full glam 24/7.