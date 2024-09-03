‘Cant Get Used to the New Face’: Serena Williams’ Dramatic New Look Has Some Fans Doing a Double Take

It seems that tennis champion Serena Williams is hopping on the “demure” craze with her latest Instagram video.

On Sept. 2, the mother of two and serial business owner posted a video of her with a wet-and-wavy wig, white robe, and completely beat face while a rave remix of Jools Lebron’s viral commentary about being “very demure” and “very mindful” played in the back.

Serena Williams is accused of having plastic surgery yet again following recent appearance. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram.)

Williams’ caption simply stated, “Oh just ova here getting ready.”

Within moments, hundreds of her 17.3 million followers flooded the comments section, with many praising her makeup.

“Whoever did your makeup is a keeper!!! Just flawless,” one fan wrote, while another enthusiastically declared, “Yessss!!!!! Giving the people what we want!”

Not everyone wanted what she was giving. Some used Williams’ post as an opportunity to push the suspicion that the Compton native had undergone plastic surgery.

One person who pointed out the background of her video said, “Is that a plastic surgery room she is in?” Another critic chimed in, “Her face has changed so much I’m sorry I do not find her attractive at all.”

A former fan wrote, “I’m just gone unfollow. Can’t get used to the new face.”

Immediately, die-hard fans of the 23-time Grand Slam winner rushed in to defend her, clapping back directly at the critic, writing, “Bye” and “No need to announce your departure.”

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Which new face? All I see is Serena freshened up. Why don’t you just go, no need to tell us, bye.”

Amidst the speculation, some commenters tried to strike a balance, with one noting, “She def had some things done. But if we put that aside, the makeup and look is [fire emojis].”

Many have suspected that Williams has had work done on her face for years, with some going as far as to suggest that she wants to look white to some of her makeup looks.

Some have accused her of having fillers in her face, while others contend her face has been defined by a brilliant makeup artist, Keita Moore, who understands how to slim her features by contouring and shading.

Despite the chatter, Williams has never confirmed any plastic surgery. Instead, she has openly discussed her commitment to getting back in shape following the birth of her daughter Adira a year ago.

Through dedication, rigorous workouts and a little radio-frequency skin tightening, Williams has regained her pre-pregnancy physique. She recently was seen turning heads at the U.S. Open in a mini denim skirt and jacket that highlighted her fit figure.

As speculation continues, Williams remains focused on winning in life, career, and looking fabulous while doing so.