‘Why Are All the Black People Sitting In Massa’s Section?’: T-Boz Calls Out Ruth’s Chris Restaurant After She and Her Crew Were ‘Racially Profiled’ and Told to Change Seats Over Wardrobe Incident

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins took to social media to call out a Ruth’s Chris Steak House in a Chicago suburb after what she described as racial discrimination. The legendary TLC girl group member had much to say about the alleged mistreatment she received at the restaurant.

“We come to Northbrook, IL to Ruth’s Chris. Now, I got on a hat because, like I said, I’m tired and been traveling all day so my hair is not combed and I’m not gonna take off my hat,” T-Boz told her followers in a video posted to Instagram.

TLC member T-Boz blasts a Chicago-area Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant for allegedly racially profiling her entourage. (Photo: @therealtboz/Instagram)

She said, “All of a sudden, 20 minutes in, the manager comes and says I have to take off my hat. I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna do that.’ So she’s like, ‘You gotta sit at the bar.'” Apparently, two other patrons did not have to remove their hats to eat at a table.

T-Boz also had questions about the off-putting experience. The 54-year-old Atlanta native stated, “Come to find out, Shaggy’s crew, my crew, everybody’s crew looks like they’re sitting in massa’s section. Why are all the Black people sitting in this section?”

In addition, T-Boz captioned her Instagram post, “I Don’t Expect Special Treatment But I Expect The RULES To Make Sense… So Make It Make Sense… She Was Contradicting [Herself] And NO ONE DID [THEIR] JOB SO WE LEFT AND DIDN’T EAT THERE… And A lot Of People In Our Crews Felt Racially Profiled… Just Saying.”

T-Boz’s comments about the Ruth’s Chris Steak House location in Northbrook garnered attention on social media. “The way the manager at Northbrook, IL treated T-Boz, I would rate have rated you all an 0 if possible!” wrote one person who gave the Restaurant a 1/5 rating on Google Reviews.

Many of her supporters, including other celebrities, came to the Grammy Award winner’s defense online.

Jamaican dancehall icon Shaggy posted, “You tell ’em girl!!” Chase Anela Rolison, T-Boz’s 23-year-old daughter with ex-husband Mack 10, wrote, “And also it’s not a regular hat its gallery dept… [You] should’ve told her your hat cost more than the bill, period.”

Stand-up comedian Lunelle commented, “Let me not say what I want to say so I don’t get kicked off of Instagram. They must don’t know who your ex-husband is AND who tha F YOU ARE, Queen!!”

T-Boz and West Coast rapper Mack 10 were married for four years.

Fans also chimed in on the alleged racially-motivated incident. One person declared, “It sounds like they were at their melanated limit.” Someone else offered, “I love how you hold [people] accountable. Nobody better mess with my T.”

However, T-Boz did get some pushback in the Instagram comment section. For instance, a commenter asked, “This video wasn’t necessarily needed, why did we need to know this?”

Other Instagram users pointed out that Ruth’s Chris does have rules listed on the company’s website. “If it was a rule they shouldn’t have let you in.. let alone sit down and order. This is all on them,” one person wondered.

Another claimed, “It’s on their website…….but based on the fact they sat you down, they should have made the exception.”

The steakhouse chain has a “first-time visitor’s guide” that addresses wearing headgear inside the restaurant.

“If you’re sporting a hat or a team support jersey, we welcome you to wear them in our bar and outdoor areas. However, we do request that guests remove their hats upon entering other dining areas,” reads a note on the ruthschris.com.

The Ruth’s Chris website provides a guide for “first-time” visitors to the steakhouse restaurant chain. (Photo: ruthschris.com/screenshot)

As of press time, Ruth’s Chris Steak House has not responded to T-Boz. A representative at the company is likely now aware of the singer’s racial profiling accusations because the official Ruth’s Chris Instagram account has been hit with angry comments.

“Regulate rules without disrespecting a world-known celeb like T-Boz. Shameful and Sad!! Do better. Off to Steak 48!” read one comment on the verified @ruthschris page.

Another T-Boz backer added, “Don’t do T-Boz wrong! Never eating at your establishment! I wouldn’t anyway cause I’m vegan but justice for Tboz!” Additionally, a TLC devotee posted, “How dare y’all treat [T-Boz] like that!”

T-Boz’s Instagram rant included her saying, “My whole thing is everybody said they felt some weird vibes at this Ruth’s Chris, so it seems like all the employees need a little bit of talking to, even the ones running it, ‘cause they ain’t running it right, honey.”

TLC and Shaggy traveled to Illinois for Highland Park’s Ravinia Festival on Aug. 31. Northbrook, Illinois is about 7 miles from Highland Park.

T-Boz, who was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia as a child, also made headlines in recent days after TLC announced the cancellation of tour stops at the Foxwoods Resort Casino and the New York State Fair after T-Boz was hospitalized for an abdominal blockage.

In January, T-Boz’s health issues caused TLC to scrap concerts in Australia and New Zealand. The announced tour of Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth was set up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of TLC’s “CrazySexyCool” album.

“CrazySexyCool” dropped in November 1994. TLC’s sophomore studio LP followed 1992’s “Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip” album and preceded 1999’s “FanMail” album. All three projects are certified multi-platinum by the RIAA, with “CrazySexyCool” earning diamond certification.

The original TLC consisted of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Left Eye, 30, died in April 2002 in a car crash in La Ceiba, Honduras. T-Boz and Chilli continue to perform as a duo under the TLC name.