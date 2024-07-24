Fans Say Mo’Nique Must’ve Gotten ‘Double’ Pay to Promote Lee Daniels’ New Film After Refusing to Tour for ‘Precious,’ a Move She Says Stunted Her Career

Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels’ recent reunion to promote their new film has sparked conversations about the state of their friendship and working relationship.

There are many things that go into ensuring a new movie strikes it big in theaters on opening night or yields impressive numbers during its first weekend on a streaming service. Just ask Tyler Perry.

In addition to purchasing big billboards on Sunset Boulevard and taking out ads on social media, Perry, made sure Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict, who played leads in his new film “Divorce in the Black,” attended press for weeks leading up to the premiere.

While Good and Hardrict happily talked to journalists and smiled for their press junkets, stars like Jonah Hill have vowed to never do press for his films again. Meanwhile, other actors like Tom Hanks, Cameron Diaz, and Burt Reynolds have also stepped back from doing promo for their new movies before they hit theaters.

Mo’Nique reunites with Lee Daniels for second film since his public apology. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Famously, the Oscar winner makes the list also. Mo’Nique’s refusal to promote Lee Daniels’ 2009 hit movie, “Precious,” because the production would not compensate her for travel led to a huge fall out with producers, Daniels, Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Mo’Nique believes this is what led to her being blackballed from Hollywood.

Because of her stellar performance as Mary, Claireece Precious Jones’ mother, the Baltimore native was being considered for the Academy Award and the studio wanted her to campaign the award circuit, including going overseas. She refused.

“On that film I received $50,000, and that was not my argument or my fight because that’s what I signed up for,” she told the hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg on a 2018 episode of “The View.”

She further explained, “They wanted me to come work for free to go over to Cannes and promote this film internationally. I said to them, ‘Guys, my deal is with Lee Daniels, and I’ve done my job,’ and they all agreed.”

Fifteen years later, the story seems to change, as the comedian has had a change of heart about not only promoting films, but also about working with Lee.

On July 23, the “Empire” show creator posted pictures of the two preparing to take Hollywood by storm again with their next collaboration after 2023’s “The Reading.”

Mo’Nique, who reconciled with Daniels after dragging him for years over his part in her alleged blackballing, is starring in his new Netflix film, “The Deliverance.”

He wrote, “At dinner here on our first press day for The Deliverance, it got me reflecting on the 25-year friendship I’ve had with the actor @therealmoworldwide. Like any REAL friendship, it’s one that’s stood the test of times. AND BOY HAVE OUR TIMES BEEN TESTED.”



“From our first film, Shadowboxer, to our second film, Precious, into #TheDeliverance, she continues to amaze me at the depths of where she goes. It’s like she has a bottomless pit of emotions to play with,” Lee continues. “I can’t wait for you to see her as you’ve never seen her before. She’s Cynthia, the concerned kickass social worker.”

The “BMF” actress jumped in the comments and wrote, “Hey my baby. I appreciate the love, respect & friendship.”

While many on his Instagram celebrated the reunion, fans on The Neighborhood Talk’s page were shocked and warned Daniels not to do Mo’Nique dirty.

“He better do right by her fr,” a fan posted.

“Wait a minute … wasn’t it him, op & Tyler ? I missed some chapters ?” one comment read, as a follower replied, “naw it was them! Lee folded and forgave her and vice versa! But that damn Oprah,Tyler and Steve Harvey oh wait and Whoopi aint go budge not one bit!!!!!”

“this how it should be. put respect on mo name,” a fan demanded, as another wrote, “This time I hope she’s charging double!”

When one person asked on the X platform if this was “real,” Daniels immediately hopped in and confirmed it.

Yes — Lee Daniels (@leedanielsent) July 23, 2024

Many were excited about the two working together, writing, “They make magic together that’s no doubt,” as someone else predicted, “Another Oscar brewing.”

One critic skeptical of their reunion wrote, “So she isn’t mad at you and talking bad about you anymore?”

I love this. Siblings bicker sometimes, but you get over it, you hug, you laugh about it and get back to it. ❤️🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Regi Davis (@regi_davis) July 23, 2024

After their epic fallout, Mo’Nique was vocal about her belief that Daniels and others had betrayed her.

“Thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn’t blackballed. I was f—— up by some n—— who had no balls,” she stated at the Apollo Theater during “Mo’Nique’s Pre Mother’s Day Comedy Special” in 2017.

She continued telling the crowd, “And see, I know they like to say, ‘Mo’Nique, you talk too motherf—— much.’ It would kill me not to say the real s—.

Daniels, on the other hand, reportedly was livid that the actress he considered a friend would not participate in the crucial press campaign for “Precious.”

Mo’Nique claimed that Daniels had told her she was “not playing the game” and suggested that her career suffered because she didn’t network or curry favor with industry elites. This dispute publicly resurfaced in 2018 when Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix, citing pay disparity and accusing Daniels, Winfrey, and Perry of contributing to her career struggles.

Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, frequently spoke out against the trio, alleging deceit and conspiracy to harm her career. The “Queens of Comedy” star even incorporated her grievances into her stand-up routines.

Mo’Nique (left) goes off calling Tyler Perry (center) and Oprah Winfrey (right) “coons” during onstage comedy rant. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

However, in 2022, Mo’Nique and Daniels reconciled. The director publicly apologized to his former friend during an event at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island, saying, “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way.”

Daniels expressed regret and acknowledged their past friendship, declaring, “She was my best friend y’all — my best friend.” He then announced their new collaboration on the film, then-called “Demon House.”

Inspired by a true story, the new film also stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, and Rob Morgan. This project marks the first collaboration between Mo’Nique and Daniels since their fallout, and it has garnered significant attention. Many are eager to see if it will lead to more acclaimed projects and possibly a reconciliation with Perry and Winfrey.

“The Deliverance” is set to be released in theaters on Aug. 16 and will be streamed on Netflix starting Aug. 30.