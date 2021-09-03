‘Stop Talking About Hair to Me, Please’: Tyler Perry Claps Back at Criticism Over His Show’s ‘Wigs’

Tyler Perry can see the comments being made about the wigs and various hairstyles worn by the stars on his shows, more specifically “Sistas.”

Over the years, viewers have cringed as they watched the comedy-drama series and even admitted to it on social media, often tagging the director in their harsh comments, like one Twitter user last year who wrote, “That hair really bothers me” before asking “why would she let them do her like that lol.”

Tyler Perry (L) slams critics over wigs worn by the cast of his BET TV show “Sistas” (R). Photo: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images, “Sistas” TV show/ screenshot

Other remarks usually echoed that of another social media user who commented, “Tyler Perry’s disregard for the hair choices for women in his movies disrespects the importance of our sistas hair in our community.”

Tyler Perry show Sistas on BET. That hair really bothers me and why would she let them do her like that lol — Scorpianmade (@csoftlips) April 3, 2020

TV Line reported that during a recent appearance on “The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After-Show Edition,” a slightly annoyed Perry said he’s seen all the remarks and “want all of y’all to stop talking about hair to me, please.” He continued, “I swear to you, these are the things I can do: I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go on stage. I do all of this stuff. I know what I do. I don’t know how to do hair. I don’t know nothing about it.”

Tyler Perry’s disregard for the hair choices for women in his movies disrespects the importance of our sistas hair in our community — Madison Payton (@MadisonPayton2) February 4, 2020

The “Alex Cross” star argued that it wasn’t his duty to worry about hair and makeup and that he hired professionals to do that service for him. “I hire people to do hair. Pay them $65 an hour,” he said. “You heard that right. $65 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day to make sure the hair is right. That’s their job, so I’m paying them to do their job, and they’re doing that. They’re doing a great job. Sometimes, things slip because I move a little fast, but they get it done.”

The NAACP Image Award winner later redirected his attention to his critics bold enough to address him directly on social media regarding some of the less-than-desirable wigs seen on the show. “Stop asking me about some damn hair,” he said while laughing. “Go talk to somebody that’s got a hot curler. Like I’m walking around with a damn hot curler.”

“Sistas” is currently in its third season but on a brief hiatus with plans to return on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The soap series follows the turbulent love lives of five gorgeous and highly successful Black women living in Atlanta. “Sistas” stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Crystal Hayslett, and Novi Brow and airs only on BET networks.