‘Showing His True Self’: Dwyane Wade Stuns Viewers with Blistering Will Smith Jab on Live TV — Instantly Regrets It

Dwyane Wade had on his shady boots during his guest appearance on “Today With Jenna & Friends” on Wednesday.

During the March 12 show, Wade appeared as a guest hosting alongside Jenna Bush Hager as they welcomed model Chrissy Teigen on to talk about her podcast.

At some point during the show, they played the game “Don’t Look Back,” where the premise was for Teigen to guess the celebrity based on Wade and Bush’s hints. But Wade’s clues left him feeling bad.

Dwyane Wade shows remorse after using Will Smith’s Oscars slap as a hint in a game. (Photos: @dwyanewade/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)



After Bush accrued four points under the category of “Famous Moms” with Bush, it was Wade’s turn to get points by getting Teigen to guess “Famous Dads.” He started off strong by getting Teigen to guess Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson correctly.

However, when Will Smith came up behind Teigen, the only clue Wade could think of was “He’s famous for slapping somebody lately.” Teigen’s guess was “Chris Rock” but Wade redirected her answer by saying “He did the hitting of Chris Rock.”

With the former NBA player’s clarification, Teigen was quickly able to get the right answer. “Oh! Will Smith!” she said to which Wade replied, “Yea! There you go. He did a lot of other things too.”

Wade’s hint was a reference to the shocking incident at the 2022 Oscars when Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock made a joke comparing Pinkett-Smith’s bald head — which she says is caused by alopecia — to Demi Moore’s bald look in her 1997 “G.I. Jane” movie. The controversial moment caused Smith to get a 10-year ban from the Oscars.

At the very end of the game, Wade expressed remorse over the clue he gave for Teigen to guess Smith. The 43-year-old said, “The clues that come to your mind are crazy. Will Smith has done so much and the only thing I could think of is the slap. This is crazy.”

The father of four later added, “I feel awful. Is this live?”

Fans reacted to the game on Yahoo’s repost of Decider’s article.

One person said, “I was so disappointed when Will Smith did that. Mainly because I love so many of his movies. He was plenty famous even before his movies from his music and sitcom career. Now he is famous for a bad decision and weird marriage.”

Smith and his wife have caused quite the stir on social media many times when it comes to their marriage. Many have accused the “Set It Off” actress of disrespecting her husband and their marriage on numerous occasions.

This includes Pinkett Smith admitting to getting involved in an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while she was married to Smith. There’s also her constant discussion about her friendship with Tupac Shakur as well as her bombshell admission that she never wanted to be married to Smith.

The honesty that they share so openly with the world about their marriage has received more criticism than support.

A second person said, “So you telling me Wade, Will Smith is not famous for all the great movies he was in and his acting? Get out of here Wade…”

Someone else felt Wade had nothing to be ashamed about, noting the blame is on Smith as they wrote, “No that’s accurate that’s what he made himself memorable for. Showing his true self.”

In the end, Wade was defeated by Bush who was able to get Teigen to guess the most correct answers. He lost 2 to 4.