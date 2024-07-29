‘Trying to Shut Me the F Up’: Amanda Seales Claims Kamala Harris ‘Summoned’ Her to Secret Meeting Amid Constant Criticism of the Presidential Hopeful

Actress Amanda Seales is not freely handing out laurels for Vice President Kamala Harris as the politician pursues the Democratic nomination as the party’s contender in the 2024 presidential election.

The former California attorney-general was endorsed by President Joe Biden and others after he announced the decision to end his reelection campaign amid concerns of his perceived cognitive decline. While voters of all races and backgrounds mobilized in the days of learning Harris would seek election as the first Black and Asian female president, Seales has been outspoken and critical of the official.

The “Insecure” actress’ non-sugar coated opinions, though not exclusive to Harris — she has publicly admonished Donald Trump, Project 2025, and other political figures — her latest expressions that show a lack of support for the Democratic representative have spurred increased disdain for Seales among her critics.

Amanda Seales faces backlash for criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential pursuit year after politician said America was not a racist country. (Photos: Amandaseales/Instagram; Kamalaharris/Instagram.)

Snippets of the entertainer’s July 26 remarks about Harris have been heavily circulated, reenergizing scrutiny of her decision to not quickly back the political leader in the face of former President Trump running his third presidential campaign promoting his plans to replace democracy with a dictatorship. Among the “Small Doses” podcast host’s issues with Biden’s second-in-command is Harris’ 2021 remarks about racism.

“I don’t think America is a racist country, but we’ll also have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” said Harris in an interview with “Good Morning America” three years ago. Seales was outspoken then, calling the remarks embarrassing for Harris’ supporters. Her sentiment present-day remains equally harsh as she rehased being “summoned” for a meeting with Harris.

“I said to her straight up, you talk out two sides of your neck and we don’t know what you’re talking about,” she claimed, rehashing an alleged meeting she had with the vice president. It is unclear when or where they came face-to-face. Still, Seales says, “I don’t need politicians to state things. I need politicians to do things.”

In the wake of one of her comedy shows being canceled and feeling as though Zionists have been trying to mute her, she says it would not be a shock to uncover if Harris’ team is behind those efforts. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Kamala Harris who’s trying to shut me the f—k up, ‘cause I told her straight up that I feel like she is disingenuous in her messaging. And she said to me, ‘Well, you’re being too critical.’ And I said, ‘I am a voter. I’m supposed to be critical. That’s my job. And I want to see actions,” claims Seales.

Her messaging was unnerving for many who are not in agreement with Seales’ current stance. One person declared, “Girl, we don’t even care at this point. We’re trying to stop Trump and that’s it!”

A second comment read, in part, “The Vice President of the US was willing to have a conversation with a person who was critical punching waaaaaaay above their weight class (not even remotely a peer), and this is how it is characterized. SMH.” A third commenter said, “Can we cancel her yet cause she don’t have all this smoke for trump everyday she’s on a Kamala RANT she makes my skin crawl.”

Seales believes that “When Kamala said this ain’t a racist country, she lost me and she ain’t got me back yet…In my opinion, particularly not just as vice president, but as the first Black woman vice president, and who got there and who got this man elected largely in part because Black women like myself were like do what we always do, let’s show up. You can’t get in there in that position and then make such an egregiously false statement.”

The outspoken celebrity has taken a pummeling online for years and now, more than ever, for sharing her political outlook. She wants voters to always question their source of information as the nation faces a critical turning point.

In her July 28 Instagram Story, she shared a repost of a fan supporting her political perspective. The post read, “A lot of US see you, hear you, and agree with you. A Black face without Policy is pointless Vote! Local policy is key.” Other supporters share that her words have been internalized as her speaking out for the greater good of Black Americans.