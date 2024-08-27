‘I Understand Why Janet Distanced Herself’: Jermaine Dupri Slammed for Questioning Kamala Harris’ Lack of Action as Vice President

Super-producer Jermaine Dupri has received the side-eye from social media after recently sharing his thoughts regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ current job functions.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, Dupri posted a video on X while completing his daily five-mile walk. After acknowledging how well the DNC had been going, the entertainment mogul presented a question he claimed was asked by several conservative reporters and himself during private meetings with the Harris: “What makes y’all believe that she [Harris] will get his stuff done if she becomes president, and she’s already in the house?”

Social media calls Jermaine Dupri “ich and uneducated” after a video of him sharing his thoughts about how Vice President Kamala Harris has performed in office reveals his apparent ignorance what her job is and how the executive branch functions. (Photos: @jermainedupri/Instagram, Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)



Dupri then lets viewers in on what he claims was discussed during his private meeting with Harris, claiming she stated her “hands were tied” when speaking in the place of or for President Joe Biden. He went on to give his campaign advice to Harris. “I want to see if she even touches on this. Because if she doesn’t touch on it, that’s the question that I feel like the people that have mixed decisions about voting for her, this is the top question that they had,” referring back to the conservatives, “and they never heard the part about her hands being tied.”

He concluded the video by alluding that if Harris openly admitted to her “hands being tied,” it would seem that the White House or Democratic Party “didn’t really want her to succeed.” Still, he believes she “has to step into that space.”

Just my thoughts pic.twitter.com/tvgl2zfDYz — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) August 22, 2024

As soon as Dupri posted the video, social media quickly criticized his lack of understanding of politics and government.

One X-user led with something nice but clarified the difference between president and vice president: ” Jermaine, I love your music. There’s a difference between President and Vice President. She’s currently the Vice President.”

Social commentator @Ask_Aubry placed the blame on the school system. “Damn, we really need to teach civics and functions of the branches of government a bit more.”

A third X user suggested another run around the block may help Dupri figure out how the government actually works. “You may want to get in another 5 miles after you learn how things actually work then re-record. I look forward to the update.”

The Neighborhood Talk shared Dupri’s political take, and the comments were just as condemnatory about his lack of understanding.

“Yall be so rich and so uneducated,” one comment read.

Another commenter was over the sudden onslaught of questioning. “Y’all never cared this much about a VP until she started running… now it’s “wHaT DiD sHe Do”. Phuleaseee.”

A third Instagram user pointed out what really mattered. “You fumbled Janet…so clearly it ain’t all there…upstairs 😂”

One helpful IG user provided Civics 101 in the comments section. “Sir, the real power the Vice President holds is primarily in presiding over the Senate. You know this; it’s time to stop being naive,” they wrote. “Just as you oversee So So Def, your Vice President cannot override your decisions. You’re too knowledgeable to be misinformed, my friend. Just come clean to your fans about supporting the Trump tax cuts, which won’t benefit them. This sensationalism is unnecessary. I can understand why Janet distanced herself. It’s clear we need to improve education on civics and the functions of government. I won’t criticize him, as he has earned his respect.”

The Instagram user continued, “That said, perhaps we should start questioning Black ‘stars’ and ‘entertainers’ to see if they understand how Checks and Balances function before they take to social media with their opinions. I would ask if he realizes the significance of having a Senate or House majority when it comes to passing legislation. Or how the GOP Senate majority impacted the Obama administration? Or why it was crucial to elect @SenatorWarnock to achieve a Senate split, allowing the @VP to truly influence important issues as the tie-breaker? Maybe it’s time to reconsider taking political guidance from ‘stars’ and ‘entertainers.’ It’s perfectly fine for us to conduct our own research, my Great and Beautiful People!”

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Dupri received a complete breakdown of the government’s checks and balances from Roland Martin when the two jumped on Live together. Dupri clarified his question and defended himself from claims of being a Republican.

Dupri ended their stream by stating that despite the misconception from his video, he hoped the conversation between him and Martin cleared up that he was not to be grouped with the Black men who are against Harris. “That is not my stance. I’m not part of that,” he said.