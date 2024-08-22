‘Where Are the Girls from Your School In South Africa?’: Oprah Winfrey’s Surprise DNC Appearance Backfires As Critics Bombard Her with Questions About the All-Girls School

Oprah Winfrey was a special guest speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in her hometown of Chicago on Aug. 21. Her speech was met with mixed reactions.

The former talk show host hit the stage inside the United Center to a raucous crowd of Democrats in support of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign. Winfrey gave a 15-minute speech that included shots at Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

Oprah Winfrey mocked the Ohio senator’s controversial “childless cat ladies” comments during her address. In 2021, JD Vance chided Kamala Harris and other Democratic politicians for not having biological children.

Oprah Winfrey receives criticism and praise for her fiery speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Photo: PBS NewsHour/YouTube)

“Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbors. When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion, we don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them,” Winfrey stated at the DNC.

The 70-year-old billionaire continued, “And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too.” The blatant reference to JD Vance garnered applause from the live audience but attracted criticism online.

Daily Mail’s Instagram account posted a clip of Oprah Winfrey’s speech. The post focused on the camera cutting to an unknown female spectator as Winfrey delivered her “childless cat lady” line.

Apparently right-wing critics took the opportunity to blast the Tennessee State University alumna in the comment section. For instance, one person on Instagram accused her of selling out for fame and wealth.

“Where are the children Oprah??? You sold your soul to the [devil emoji],” one person wrote. A Winfrey supporter replied, “And made wealth but [you] sold [yours] and got nothing in return.”

Several commenters referred to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. The boarding school was embroiled in physical and sexual abuse allegations in the late 2000s.

“Oprah, is the abuse still going on at the Oprah’s all-girls school in Africa?” a detractor asked. Another nonfan of the so-called “Queen of All Media” wondered, “Where are the girls from your school in South Africa?”

On June 17, Oprah Winfrey celebrated one of her self-described “daughter-girls” from the Leadership Academy earning her Doctorate of Medicine from Stanford University. The “Color Purple” star attended Bongeka Zuma’s graduation ceremony in the United States.

“One of the great joys of my life was to see her walk across that stage! Knowing where she’s come from, a small community in KwaZulu-Natal, and how strongly she believed in becoming a doctor,” Winfrey declared in an Instagram caption.

The Oscar-nominated “The Color Purple” actress continued, “She never gave up, and with a support team of good friends, fellow OWLAG sisters, and professors, we all celebrated her achievement with great pride. Congratulations, Dr. Zuma. Well done! Well done!”

While Bongeka Zuma can be viewed as a success story for the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy, the sex abuse scandal still remains a talking point. Even though former dorm matron Tiny Makopo was acquitted of all 14 charges related to molestation accusations, many social media users consistently bring up the topic.

Winfrey drew general criticism for her DNC appearance as well. A Daily Mail follower admitted, “I used to love Oprah but she is not the same person anymore.” Yet another person commented, “Oprah… so redundant. Keep trying to be relevant.”

Contrasting with the remarks made in the replies to the conservative tabloid’s Instagram post, Winfrey also received praise for her presentation at the convention. An X user exclaimed, “Incredible speech by a global icon! Oprah’s extraordinary impact on Chicago is one of the most significant in the history of the city.”

I got it wrong – I thought Michelle Obama’s speech would resonate most from this convention.



Instead, it will be @Oprah.

She has really touched the values nerve. #DNC2024 pic.twitter.com/JrkbLZX5if — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 22, 2024

Republican pollster Frank Lutz tweeted, “I got it wrong – I thought Michelle Obama’s speech would resonate most from this convention. Instead, it will be [Oprah]. She has really touched the values nerve.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, addressed Trump’s “black jobs” remark in front of the Democrats assembled in Chicago on Aug. 20. Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz gave his acceptance speech for the vice presidential nomination the following night.

Vice President Kamala Harris will close out the DNC with her official acceptance speech on the night of Aug. 22. The Democratic Party’s new leader will face off against former president and the Republican nominee Donald Trump in the 2024 general election, which will be held on Nov. 5.

In addition to Winfrey, the televised 2024 Democratic National Convention has featured other celebrities such as Steve Kerr, Lil Jon, Spike Lee, Patti LaBelle, Mindy Kaling, Kenan Thompson, Eva Longoria, Common, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder.