‘Bri Bri Killed It for You’: LaTruth’s Ex-Wife Briana Reveals She’s Pregnant with Twins a Year After Alleged Scheme to Get Extra Child Support

Briana Hampton, formerly known online as Briana LaTruth, will soon become a mom of six. The influencer is embracing the big shakeup in her life, but her fans are divided on the issue.

She first revealed that she was expecting in a YouTube video posted in June while celebrating the birthday of her then-boyfriend, actor Johnell Young. She cleverly broke the news to him using special scratch-off lottery tickets.

Days later she posted and deleted that she was “single” on Facebook, asking that people “please refrain from mentioning any past exes!” Hampton also wrote that she ignored red flags and although she tolerated the “no good relationship,” she is now choosing herself “and my kids and I’m not tolerating another FK [ninja].” The following month, in a separate video, the pair shared the results from a gender reveal, where family and viewers learned that a baby boy was onboard.

Briana Hampton (left) faces backlash after revealing she is pregnant with twins a year after divorce from LaTruth (right, with his younger daughter). (Photos: @_Justbeingbriana/Instagram, @_latruth/Instagram)

In August, the soon-to-be parents’ story took a surprising twist when Hampton shocked everyone by uploading footage from an ultrasound that revealed she was actually pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl.

By that time, many noticed that Young was also no longer in the picture, at least not online. Still, reactions to the “double the trouble” news was met with congratulatory messages from her followers.

But for those not quite thrilled by her new chapter in life, they unleashed criticism for all to see.

In the comments of June posts from her birthday trip with a female friend, several people were harsh with their judgment of the model, noting that only a year had passed since she and her ex-husband, fellow content creator LaTruth, divorced. The rapper and Hampton were married for six years and share one biological child.

Amid the breakdown of the relationship, LaTruth claimed that his then-wife sought to have him pay child support for their child together as well as the three she had from a previous relationship.

He claims she sneakily discussed him adopting her three older children, but he refused and explained it was unnecessary because, as her husband, he was already a father to the kids.

“I just knew at that moment, because I’ve already been speaking about a divorce, she wanted me to do that for stability. So just in case the divorce happens, I have to pay for child support on all the kids,” he said on “The Culture Club Uncensored” podcast in March.

Social Media influencer LATRUTH exposes his wife lying on a 911 call claiming he’s following her with a gun pic.twitter.com/A7a7SPRMfs — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) November 27, 2022

With recent photos of Briana cradling her growing belly online, at least one person felt compelled to write, “I kno Temu Tupac sick rn lol,” seemingly making a mockery of LaTruth’s more recent post.

In the video, the “Drop It Low” artist jokingly clears up the air about people mistaking him for Tupac whenever he wears a bandana tied around his head like the late hip-hop icon once did.

In the Fast Cash Records founder’s comments, LaTruth was told, “He’s desperate at this point. Bro, give it up. Get a 9-5! You’re done, Bri Bri killed it for you,” by one person. Someone else wrote, “U really going out bad. Why are you begging for money on here?”

Taunts from followers about him digitally “panhandling” have been ongoing since he disclosed he began working at UPS to make ends meet as he shells out child support to Hampton on behalf of their daughter.

LaTruth claimed that he had a PR team and that “people are trying to sue me” for saying that “I don’t look like Tupac.” In the caption of a separate video, he claimed that he was selling a “Bottle of Belaire personally from Rick Ross. it’s worth 15k but im selling it for 1.5k.”

Elsewhere in Hampton’s comments, someone inquired, “So u still with the daddy or nah cuz that track record HORRIBLE…”

Those who perceived the post to be about Young said it was time she take some accountability and time to work on herself before diving back into a relationship, whether with Young or a new suitor.