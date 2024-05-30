‘I Been Hustling My Entire Life’: LaTruth Responds to Hecklers Criticizing Him for Having a Tesla and a ‘9 to 5’ to Pay ‘Child Support’ Following Divorce

Influencer Robert “LaTruth” Hampton is doing whatever it takes to financially rebound from his divorce from ex-wife Briana “Mrs. LaTruth” Hampton. The couple of six years seem to have quietly finalized their separation this year.

In early May, he posted his first video revealing he was employed by UPS. He has since posted several TikToks donning the company’s signature brown uniform and hat. Instead of letting hecklers get the last laugh at his regular job, he has embraced being able to provide for his three children.

Influencer LaTruth says he works a 9 to 5 because it’s legal and helps him pay child support after divorce. (Photos: LaTruth/TikTok)

“A 9 to 5 is great in this world, guys. Good benefits, 401K. The life of a content creator is something spectacular, man, and being able to create content while I’m at my 9 to 5 is life,” he said in his latest post, declaring himself a “survivor.”

He continued, “Being able to share you guys my life struggles, everything that I’ve gone through, y’all watched me battle stomach cancer and win that battle, y’all watched me go through a divorce. I have two beautiful daughters and a granddaughter that I live for. I gotta get this money by any means necessary, man. So it ain’t nothin’ that nobody can ever say to take away my pride because I been hustling my entire life. Having a job, nothing’s wrong with it. Get you one.”

A previous critical comment read, “He knew we would see him working that’s why he made those videos trying to play it off” and accused him of “going broke.” LaTruth said he did not care what people thought of him and that he would do anything legal to be a provider.

In another video, he hit back at people who were still trying to clown him for his job. “Don’t act like I ain’t riding like this, though,” he said while showing off his gold, chrome-wrapped Tesla CyberTruck. “Don’t act like my doors don’t go up, mane. It is what it is. I got an extra job, make some extra money. You know I just went through a divorce so, you know. Y’all always trying to jones on people.”

“A man doing what he needs to do to take care of his family. Do you brother. Bravo!” read a comment praising him. However, another person felt he was still being too flashy. “Sell the car, make the payments. Get a Toyota or a honda,” read their suggestion on how he could handle his child support.

Another post addressed his past comments about an hourly rate of $20 being disrespectfully low pay. While still in his work uniform, he said his thoughts had not changed.

“If you working for a billion-dollar company, you’re gonna expect to get paid more than $20 an hour if you putting in a lot of work,” he wrote. “I think we all wish we were paid more than $20 an hour. I’m not the only one that would say $100 an hour would be great, and I would rather get paid $100 an hour than $20 hour.”

UPS delivery drivers can make up to $44 an hour, and package handlers $21 an hour. LaTruth handles deliveries but did not confirm his pay.