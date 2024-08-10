‘Him and His Ex-Wife are Unhinged’: LaTruth Claims He was Tricked By Both Mothers of His Kids When They Lied About Taking Birth Control

Robert “LaTruth” Hampton sat down this year for an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star’s “The Culture Club Uncensored” podcast to discuss his life and navigating relationships.

The 37-year-old influencer and recording artist has two daughters, a 5-year-old with his estranged wife Briana and a teenager from a previous relationship. He claims the mothers of his children deceived him.

“In both of my situations, they stopped taking birth control purposely,” LaTruth revealed. When asked if the women told him about not being on birth control, he responded, “After they were pregnant, they said they did it purposely.”

YouTube users expressed outrage over LaTruth’s revelation. Several people sympathized with the internet personality’s situation, with one religious-minded commenter offering him prayers.

Social Media influencer LaTruth claims both mothers of his daughters, Desharia (L) and Amoura (R), lied about being on birth control. (Photo: Princess Amoura/Facebook)

“These are the women that damage our Black men and make it hard for them to love trust and do for another that may actually be genuine. I pray God heals you LaTruth and softens your heart and send love your way when ready,” one person wrote.

LaTruth’s personal turmoil also includes a messy divorce from his estranged wife Briana “Mrs. LaTruth” Hampton. The social media celebrities have one daughter together, Amoura. LaTruth also helped raise three stepchildren from Briana’s previous relationship.

After getting married to LaTruth in 2016 following only five months of dating, Briana celebrated a “divorce party” in March 2023. As of press time, it has not been confirmed if the Hamptons are officially divorced.

“Only thing I can think of is just working a lot,” LaTruth answered when asked to give reasons that caused the couple to split up. “Career choice seems like it might’ve been an issue. That’s really the only thing. I feel like everything else was cool.”

While LaTruth blamed work-related issues for his marriage collapsing, he previously mentioned disputes about possibly adopting Briana’s three children from a previous relationship — Lauryn, Isaiah, and Joshua — as a factor in the breakup.

The Atlanta resident went into further detail about that disagreement over the adoption issue in his “The Culture Club Uncensored” interview. LaTruth specifically took offense to being labeled an absentee father after publicly saying he did not want to be a dad.

“I’m raising kids that are not my kids, giving it my all, treating them as if they’re my actual biological kids. To get called a deadbeat in an argument, it will make you get mad and say something like what I said,” he explained.

Briana Hampton has accused LaTruth of being abusive and called the police on him in one incident. However, officers did not arrest the “Drop It Low” rapper after visiting their home. He has denied physically assaulting the mother of his younger daughter.

LaTruth got backing from his fans online. For instance, someone wrote, “LaTruth was definitely abused from all levels with that girl. It’s really sad.” Another defender commented, “That girl has ruined his brand.”

LaTruth has his detractors too. One person called for him to face criminal charges by posting, “I will be glad when they lock his a— up! Lying for no reason!” Another person blasted LaTruth and Briana, writing, “Him and his ex-wife are unhinged.”

In addition to 5-year-old Amoura, LaTruth also has a teenage daughter, Desharia, with a previous girlfriend. Desharia recently gave birth to the Fast Cash Records label founder’s first grandchild.

“The relationship with my kids is good,” LaTruth said on “The Culture Club Uncensored” podcast. “Every moment I ever spent with my kids has been beautiful moments, so they know who I am in real life. None of that social media stuff can’t even do nothing to that.”