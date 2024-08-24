Jamie Foxx’s Sexual Assault Case with Gabrielle Union Lookalike Takes a Shocking Twist as Actor Fights Back

Jamie Foxx wants his name cleared of sexual misconduct accusations a year after a woman sued him for sexual assault.

The “Just Mercy” actor and his legal team have filed a motion seeking to have the complaint dismissed almost a year after it was submitted to the Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York.

The accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, was one of hundreds of people who filed a sexual assault lawsuit under the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which allowed purported victims to pursue damages regardless of statute to limitations.

The year-long loopback window was closed last November. Before it expired, Sean “Diddy” Combs was named in a number of complaints accusing the music mogul of sexually assaulting and battering multiple women, including his former girlfriend and Bad Boy Records artist Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. Their legal dispute was privately settled within 24 hours of her filing.

Doe claimed that on Aug. 26, 2015, she and a friend were on the restaurant Catch NYC rooftop seated near the “Blame It On The Alcohol” singer and his companions. The filing states she approached the Oscar winner around 1 a.m. to ask for a photo.

He obliged, allegedly telling her, “Sure baby, anything for you.” Her account of their interactions included him taking her phone from her to snap additional photos, telling her, “Wow, you have that supermodel body,” “You smell so good,” and “You look like Nickie,” referring to actress Gabrielle Union’s nickname, which is short for her middle name Monique.

After dishing out a number of compliments, she claimed a seemingly intoxicated Jamie then pulled her by the arm to a secluded area of the rooftop, where he allegedly felt her up, touching her hips and waist, and fondled her breast and genitalia. She stated that a security guard noticed the interaction but turned away. When her friend appeared, she said that Jamie walked away and rejoined his security.

An attorney for Jane Doe described the physical contact as “heinous touching” that caused the accuser to become “sick, sore, lame and disabled. The woman claims she has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional distress in the years since the encounter. She is seeking a trial by jury and undisclosed damages.

Jamie Foxx. (Photo: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

An attorney for the Hollywood A-lister is seeking a dismissal of the case, claiming that not only was Jamie and Jane Doe’s interaction consensual but that the woman previously filed a lawsuit alleging similar offenses in 2020.

“To the extent [Jamie] engaged in any conduct as alleged in [Doe’s] [lawsuit], [Doe] consented to those acts,” Jamie Foxx’s attorney tells In Touch Weekly. “To the extent [Jamie] engaged in any conduct as alleged…such conduct presented no serious risk of physical injury to [Doe].”

The prior attempt to recoup a court-ordered award from the star was dismissed. The entertainer’s lawyer argues that the woman “waived the right to pursue her claims by reason of her own actions and course of conduct.” When the second lawsuit was publicized in November 2023, the actor’s legal rep released the following statement:

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

When news of the accusations broke, a Twitter user wrote, “Why can’t men keep their hands to themselves?” While a second individual commented, “The me too movement didnt scare them enough to stop?? Tragic.”

Another person commenting on the latest development in his legal battle suggested, “Lets be honest he’s a freak.” And third said, “He was just in a coma last year. Now we got this going on.”

The entertainer is currently believed to be dating a woman by the name of Alyce Huckstepp.

It is believed that they have been an item since 2023, prior to Jamie suffering an undisclosed medial emergency while filming “Back in Action” in Atlanta. The pair was mostly recently spotted in July while out in Malibu.