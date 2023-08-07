‘Now Is Not the Time to Be a Token Nicca’: Fans Call Out Marlon Wayans for Seemingly Condemning Black Folks Who Defended Security Guard After He Was Jumped By a White Mob at Alabama Riverfront

marlon-wayans-faces-backlash-for-condemning-folks-who-defended-security-guard-who-was-jumped-by-alabama-white-mob

Marlon Wayans has found himself in hot water after speaking on the viral videos of a massive brawl that took place at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama Saturday evening.

Marlon Wayans faces backlash for condemning Black folks who rushed to defend a security guard after he was jumped by a mob of white folks at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photos: @marlonwayans/Instagram)

Multiple viral clips show a group of white men seemingly arguing with a Black security guard, who was attacked from behind by two other white men. The fight took place just inches away from the water after the security officer informed the group to move their boat that was blocking another from trying to park. They proceeded to jump the security guard until a number of Black males ran to the fight, including one who swam across the river, to come to his defense.

The comedian only shared a portion of the video, which shows three Black men confronting a small group of white individuals who retreated to their boat after the mayhem. As the massive fight continued on the shore, men and women jumped off the boat and got back to swinging fists.

Police arrived on the scene, and multiple individuals involved in the fight were arrested that day. But fans of the “White Chicks” actor insist his post condemns the actions of Black folks sticking up for one another in matters such as this.

Many began sharing memes of Nene Leakes looking unbothered and Samuel L. Jackson from his role as a house slave in “Django Unchained” in his comments section. Other responses were more ruthless, taking jabs at Marlon’s celebrity status and his family’s show “The Wayans Bros.” Here’s what a few had to say.

“The YT men started and this fight. Let’s not blame the reaction. This ain’t the ‘turn the other cheek’ era.”‘

“Marlon, shut up! Respectfully. Now is not the time to be a token nicca. We not in the mood.”

“Looking for a pat on the head from the Masters. You should be quiet and sit this one out.”

“Why are u only showing the part of the black people beating dey asses..making it look like they are the aggressors! Post when the thugs initially steered it by being the aggressor. #whitewashed #unfollow #idiot.”

“You gotta say that you a celebrity but I know you really over there singing “We’re the brothers we’re happy, and we’re single and we’re colored.”

Meanwhile, others had more comical reactions to the viral fight, including rapper Plies who joked about what he would have done to protect the security guard.

Witnesses can be heard yelling in the different videos, though most begin with the security guard explaining to one of the white men — wearing a white cap and tan shorts that the boat — needed to be moved. Tensions begin to rise as another white man in peach shorts runs up from behind and gets into the Black man’s face.

Several crew members watched from another boat nearby as another white man in a grey shirt and peach shorts approached. The shirtless man in tan shorts then runs up aggressively and pushes the black man.

The Montgomery Police Department has yet to release the names and identities of the detained suspects. However, a report from the Selma Times-Journal has named Chase Shipman, the owner of Vasser’s Mini Mart in Selma, Alabama, as one of the individuals involved in the brawl.

