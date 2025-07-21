‘Looking Much Better’: Lela Rochon Flaunts Her Curves In New Photos Following Her Drastic Weight Loss After Years of Criticism About Her Weight

“Waiting to Exhale” star Lela Rochon has never been one to shy away from reinvention, and at 61, the beloved actress is proving that transformation comes on her own terms.

The movie star who captivated audiences in fellow ’90s classics like “Boomerang” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” is making headlines again. Not for past glory, but for her inspiring wellness journey and triumphant return as she flaunts her new body on social media.

Lela Rochon flaunted her 30-pound weight loss in stunning photos at Louis Vuitton’s NYC flagship store, earning praise from fans who celebrated her transformation at 60.(Photo: @iamlelarochon/Instagram)

The results of Rochon’s dedication are undeniable, and fans have been quick to celebrate her transformation.

When she recently posted photos from a Louis Vuitton flagship store visit in New York City on June 27, standing confidently in front of five designer traveling chests at the renovated location on East 57th Street, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“You Go Girl! Snatch that body back! Looking great,” one enthusiastic supporter commented.

The praise continued with messages like “Hello girl, you look beautiful, God bless,” and “Looking much better.”

Other fans chimed in with “You are still beautiful as ever & don’t let nobody tell you otherwise” and “Sunshine!!!! Still looking good!”

For years, online conversations about Rochon’s weight gain had been unnecessarily cruel, with many attributing her physical changes to the stress of her marriage to “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua.

Lela Rochon in 2021 vs. 2025. (Photos: @iamlelarochon/Instagram)

The couple, who married in 1999 and share two children, faced public scrutiny when a viral photo surfaced in 2019 showing Fuqua kissing Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife. The incident sparked widespread speculation and commentary that unfairly linked Rochon’s appearance to her husband’s alleged infidelity, ignoring the very real health challenges she was facing.

The cruelty of such commentary didn’t go unnoticed by more thoughtful observers. Critics rightfully pointed out the problematic nature of connecting a woman’s weight to her partner’s behavior, especially when serious health conditions like lupus were involved. Despite the noise, Rochon remained focused on her own journey, prioritizing her well-being over public opinion.

Let's keep it real simple. Lela Rochon gained weight, she could have been a binge or stress eater. To the fuck ass who feels that if woman gains weight the man has a right to cheat. Let's see yo goofy ass mama for taking yo trash ass daddy back. pic.twitter.com/IX4U8bXutR — Big Poppa Beemo (@Beem0_dont_surf) July 26, 2019

Recently, Rochon addressed the criticism about her weight on “The Sherri Show,” saying, “All y’all that be saying ‘She don’t look the same,’ don’t expect me to look the same. It’s been 30 years.”

The actress’s recent renaissance has been particularly evident as she stepped into her seventh decade with unprecedented confidence.

When she celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this year, she shared a video of herself dancing in leather to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” hit “Texas Hold ‘Em,” showcasing not just her physical transformation but her renewed zest for life. The post generated an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with supporters offering messages of encouragement and admiration that highlighted the genuine affection her fans continue to hold for her.

Rochon’s transformation coincides perfectly with her professional comeback.

As the newest cast member on BET’s “The Family Business: New Orleans,” she’s reminding audiences why she was once Hollywood’s most sought-after leading lady.

Her return also opened doors for a meaningful reunion with “Waiting to Exhale” author Terry McMillan and co-star Loretta Devine for “Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love,” executive produced by Garcelle Beauvais and premiering on Lifetime.

Reflecting on her journey, Rochon has been candid about the choices that led her away from Hollywood’s spotlight. After marrying Fuqua and starting a family, she made the conscious decision to prioritize motherhood over career advancement.

“I struggled to get pregnant, I struggled to carry a baby, so once that happened, I didn’t want to miss anything,” she explained to Essence in March, referring to her children Asia and Brando, now college students at USC.

The decision to step back wasn’t without professional costs, as Rochon has acknowledged passing on significant opportunities, including roles in “The Help” and “The Matrix.”

However, she maintains no regrets about prioritizing her family during those crucial years. Now, with her children grown and her health restored, she’s ready to reclaim her place in the entertainment industry.

As she continues to share her story with characteristic grace and humor, Rochon’s transformation — both physical and spiritual — stands as a testament to the power of self-love, patience, and the understanding that the best comeback stories are written on one’s own terms.