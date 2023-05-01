’50 Whereeeeeee ?!?!’: Gabrielle Union Leaves Fans Swooning Over Her Youthful Look After Posing With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union has her Instagram followers in a choke hold after wearing a sheer black dress with her timeless face card.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress uploaded several images of her time at Tiffany & Co’s reopening celebration for their flagship shop in New York on Thursday, April 27.

In each slide, the star can be seen wearing a glamorous mesh dress by Elie Saab with a deep V-neck cut. Union’s dress was a combination of fun and flirty as sparkly ruffles ran around her gown, which fell all the way to the floor.

Gabrielle Union preparing for the Tiffany & Co. event. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

Her hair was styled in goddess braids with a handful neatly wrapped into a top knot bun. Topping her hairdo off, Union had two braid strands fall down from each side of her face and onto her bosom.

“Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend but you are mine,” she wrote as her Instagram caption.

Union’s photos received the likes of over 167,000 fans as well as over 1,277 commenters who noted how youthful she managed to look at her age.

“50 whereeeeeee ?!?!”

“You just get finer and finer! I swear.”



“Aging backward… for sure!”



“WHAT IN THE GODS OF MELANIN IS GOING ON HERE ?!?!?!?”

Gabrielle Union in a custom Elle Saab & Dwayne Wade in Versace at Tiffany & Co. NYC event. pic.twitter.com/xlNaHlWDb4 — Waziri🎖 (@_Obart) April 29, 2023

To no surprise, the “Bring It On” star was accompanied by her husband of nearly 9 years, Dwyane Wade.

The former basketball player coordinated with his wifey’s ensemble, wearing a black long-sleeved crocodile biker jacket with a white tank top underneath and black trousers, all tied together with white sneakers.

The Wades are often applauded for being one of the most stylish celebrity couples. The pair both wore leather ensembles to the 2023 Met Gala Monday night.

In a 2017 interview with People, Union credited her divorce from her ex-husband Chris Howard as the thing that helped her take more risks in fashion without fearing failure.

“Once I got the courage to leave a bad situation,” she shared, “and let go of the need to please everyone and followed my own heart … You have to release the fear of judgment, and fear of public failure and humiliation and shame.”

Union continued, “And once I really started addressing that and allowed myself to have made a very public mistake and I didn’t die. I didn’t, you know. I was like, ‘Oh ,I can do it. I can do anything.’”

The acting veteran currently also has a high-fashion line with New York & Company, which features staple pieces like blazers, two-piece sets, and dresses.