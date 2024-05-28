‘That Baby Still Muggin’: Kaavia James Caught Serving Her Signature ‘Shady Baby’ Side-Eye In New Family Photos with Mom Gabrielle Union And Dad Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is the movie star in her family, but Kaavia James is who the people want to see. Even when sitting courtside with her mom and retired NBA superstar of a dad, Dwyane Wade, all eyes are still locked on the 5-year-old.

Such was the case when Union shared a carousel of images and videos from their family outing to support WNBA rookie Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky during their May 26 game against the Connecticut Sun in the Windy City. “Came up for air and touched the sky,” wrote the actress in the caption of the Instagram carousel.

Kaavia James steals the spotlight from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with her “shady baby” facial expressions. (Photos: @gabunion/Instagram)

Union paired a black, busty, button-up mini tank with gray, wide-leg trousers. Her hair was styled in flowy curls reminiscent of her “Being Mary Jane” days, and her subtle glam makeup drew just enough attention to her radiant skin and dazzling smile.

Despite fans eating the images up and fawning over her in the comments with compliments that declared Union “gorgeous” and “stunning,” there was an outpouring of interest in little Kaavia. “Love yall but Kaav kinda ate yall up lol always serving,” read one comment. The pint-sized fashionista was styled in a red and white striped tank top, denim jeans, silver sandals, and rocked her mane in curly afro.

In one of the photos she is posed with her parents, with all three of them beaming with smiles that read nothing short of pure happiness. However another snap of Kaavia served as a reminder as to why she was nicknamed “Shady Baby” as a newborn. “That baby still muggin,” wrote one fan.

The youngest of the Wades is shown grimacing at something or someone off camera as both of her parents appear to be attempting to tend to her discontentment. Someone else commented, “Girl! Your daughter be giving the best faces! hilarious!” A third wisecrack stated, “Baby girl been serving up side-eyes since birth!” While another user declared, “Once a shady baby always a shady babe.”

Shortly after making her debut in November 2019, Kaavia became a social media hit with her own Instagram account run by Union and Wade. The timeline was soon filled with adorable side-eyes. “She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” Union told People about the couple’s only biological child. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

The three-time NBA champion also has two children, Zaire and Zaya, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches. He is also a parent to his nephew Dahveon Morris, whom he adopted as a child.

While fans can only wonder about the cause of Kaavia’s disapproving expression, Union mentioned in the comments that the occurrence is the “story of my life.”