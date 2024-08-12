‘At Her Age, This Ain’t It’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Nearly-Nude Photo Bashed By Fans Who Say She’s ‘Too Old’ to Post This Content

A resurfaced photograph of Tracee Ellis Ross is making the rounds on social media again. The 51-year-old is known to share topless photos of herself online, but reactions to the “Black-ish” star’s picture this time ranged from full support to public condemnation.

One image shows the daughter of music legend Diana Ross covering her breasts with one arm as she takes a mirror selfie. Tracee Ellis Ross’ bare stomach is also visible in the photo originally shared during her attendance from Paris Fashion Week in July 2023.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ topless photos go viral, sparking outrage online. (Photo: @Traceeellisross/Instagram)

“Aren’t y’all older women supposed to be setting the example? Put your shirt back on! The hell is this,” a critic wrote in the comment section of Spiritual World’s Instagram page.

The “Girlfriends” star also had her defenders. For example, a fan commented, “She hit that age of I don’t care what anyone thinks and said this body gone get seen today. I love that for her. And she still got it.”

Additionally, many Instagram users expressed mixed feelings about the “Girlfriends” actress. Ross received praise for her appearance in the picture but also faced criticism for being a woman in her 50’s.

One person posted, “She fine as hell, but at her age, this ain’t it.” A similar comment read, “When the attention gets low, the clothes come off. For her age, she looks good, but this ain’t a good look.”

Tracee Ellis Ross pic.twitter.com/kNX1RKxO28 — trop belle 🤎 (@Aestheticthin13) August 11, 2024

The Shade Room commenters also weighed in on Ross’ picture. A supporter posted, “She looks good. Y’all gota stop [with] the ‘she old’ narrative. She livin life her way, and so should yall. Learn something from it.”

In one case, a person challenged the rest of the comment section by writing, “Now imagine y’all mother or grandma doing this… maybe y’all opinions will change.”

Ross originally shared the nearly nude photo in July 2023 while in Paris for the Schiaparelli fashion show. She sat front row at the event next to American rapper Cardi B.

The 2023 topless photo was not the first time Tracee Ellis Ross got the internet talking about her body. In November 2021, Ross ignited online discussion with an Instagram post featuring her wearing a string bikini.

Ross’ decision to not get married has been a topic of conversation as well. Earlier that year in an interview, the Los Angeles native spoke about choosing to stay single and childless into her 50s.

“I get to curate my family, my chosen family around me,” the Golden Globe Award winner stated during an appearance on the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast. “And I don’t think I realized the gift of that until I’ve started to get older.”

Tracee Ellis Ross also shares her fitness journey with her social media followers through photos and videos on her Instagram account. In 2017, she told PopSugar, “I feel sexy, and strong, and beautiful when I’m working out.”