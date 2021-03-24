‘Stop Playin’: LaTocha Scott Reveals Confirmed Date for Xscape and SWV ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Fans Are Excited

Throwback R&B and hip-hop lovers already had a fire lineup awaiting them for the next couple of “Verzuz” battles, and now another one has just been confirmed. Xscape member LaTocha Scott just announced that her R&B girl group and SWV will be going head to head in May.

TMZ ran into LaTocha Scott on Wednesday in New York City, and she pulled down her mask and said, “Verzuz battle with Xscape and SWV it’s going down May 8th. So I’m out here just representing for my home team Atlanta.”

SWV (left) and Xscape (right). (Photos: @officialswv/Instagram, @officialxscape/Instagram)

Fans became excited about the news in the comments. One said, “Whewwww I’m ready” and another fan who was in disbelief wrote, “Stop playin.”

Kandi Burruss, who is also a group member of Xscape, filmed a moment back in December where the idea of a “Verzuz” battle between her group and SWV was mentioned. In the video, she, the other members of Xscape, and T.I. were in the studio when all of a sudden LeLee Lyons from SWV popped up on them. Not only did LeLee seem to be the one most excited about the battle, but she also apparently stopped by the studio to encourage Xscape to agree to do it. She repeatedly said, “Let’s do the ‘Verzuz.’”

Continuing the discussion, Burruss said she needed some clarity on “what the rules are.” The battle, which can be watched on Instagram Live or Triller, typically consists of two artists that play 20 of their best songs each. But Burruss was curious to know about the rules because in past battles some people have played songs that they not only sang but also ones they have been featured on and written. But it looks like they have gotten it all figured out now that a date has been established for the event.

Before SWV and Xscape have their moment, producers Swizz Beats and Timbaland, who are the creators of the “Verzuz” platform, have decided to take their audience back to the ’70s and ’80s with a battle between the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, and Fire on April 4. After that, “How High” rappers Redman and Method Man will duke it out on April 20 to bring in the annual holiday 4/20, which celebrates the use of marijuana.

Let’s hope everyone’s Wi-Fi is working and there are no technical difficulties, because these battles are going to be ones to remember.