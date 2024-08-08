‘Kicked to the Curb’: Gabby Douglas Speaks Out, Says She Is “Tired of Being Bullied’ Amid Fan’s Outrage Over Simone Biles Taking Over the Spotlight

Gabby Douglas has chosen to embrace peace instead of fueling rivalry in the gymnastics world. Her name has made a resurgence as the world has been captivated by Team USA’s women gymnasts’ victorious run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Douglas, 27, hoped to make her fourth return to the Games; however, a foot injury derailed her chances of competing in June.

As a result, her former teammates Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunni Lee, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey represented America in more than a dozen events. Biles secured four medals, three gold and a silver, making her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history.

Gabby Douglas (left) replies to comment about Simone Biles (right) taking over the spotlight as the star of U.S. women’s gymnastics. (Photos: @gabbyvcdouglas/Instagram, @simonebiles/Instagram)

But Douglas’ fans still remember when she was consistently recognized as one of the best the sport had ever seen. At age 15 at the 2012 London Games, she helped lead her team to its first gold medal in the sport after a 20-year drought.

She also won top honors in the all-around competition. Four years later, while competing in the elite athletes’ gantlet in Rio, she won a third gold medal for her performance on the uneven bars. Though a decade has passed since her name dominated headlines, her imprint on the sport lives on.

A TikTok user posted a video highlighting the fact that Douglas was once the it girl of gymnastics. The woman said, “I still never forget how y’all fumble Gabby Douglas. Y’all dropped her like a bad habit when Simone Biles came on the scene.”

“Gabby Douglas used to be the greatest Olympic gymnast and then here comes Simone Biles,” said the content creator. She added that since Biles’ has taken over, many have forgotten about her teammate. “When the last time you thought about Gabby Douglas? I think about her all the time,” she added.

The comment section was flooded with responses, several from those who hoped the message would find its way to Douglas. And it did.

Douglas first commented that it was OK the spotlight shifted to Biles. “Constantly being bullied is very tiring and wearing on me. I just want to live my life and be at peace. Thanks for the love! Definitely needed in this world,” she wrote.

so your phone does work?! we love the replies lolz aka none. #finalfive 🖤 https://t.co/uTxvEoKT8Q — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 8, 2017

Among the sea of supportive replies were people sharing they idolized her as a child and that she remains their favorite gymnast despite the rise of Biles. “I grew up with gabby so when Simone popped up in 2016 I was lowkey a hater at first,” wrote one person.

Another TikTok user admitted, “Ngl back then gabby douglas was MY ‘Simone biles’ …. I miss watching her.”

The two women were pitted against each other when rumors that Douglas was feuding with her Rio Olympic teammates surfaced. The group nicknamed the “Final Five” included Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, and MyKayla Skinner.

Biles called out Douglas on Twitter in 2017 for leaving the group on read in a text thread despite her joking with friends about messages online.

“So your phone does work?! We love the replies lolz aka none,” wrote Biles in the comments of one of Douglas’ tweets.

Speculation about a rift in their friendship worsened that same year, when Douglas seemed to shame victims of sexual assault with her reaction to Raisman’s condemning victim shaming.

At the time, Raisman and other gymnasts had banded together to expose Team USA doctor Lawrence G. Nassar for years of sexual misconduct. He eventually was convicted of possessing child pornography and sexual abuse and sentenced to spend 40 to 175 years in prison.

Douglas controversially tweeted, “It is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.” Biles retweeted the post while expressing her disappointment in her peer.

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

“Shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her,” she wrote. Douglas later apologized for her remarks.

i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017

Elsewhere in the TikTok comments, a user jokingly quipped that Douglas’ dropoff was her own undoing. “I didn’t drop Gabby she dropped us. Last I remember she was on here doing a ‘improved’ Dougie.”

In 2012, Douglas famously showed off her version of the then-popular dance the Dougie. To the dismay of many, it lacked the finesse of the actual move and resulted in fans jokingly revoking her “Black card.” She has since made light of the viral moment, proving that she can in fact dance in a number of social media posts.