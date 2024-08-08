‘That Kind of Entitlement Is Not Very Becoming’: Critics Demand Serena Williams Apologize to Paris Restaurant She Accused of Denying Her Family Access

Serena Williams’ recent trip to Paris became headline news around the world for several reasons. For example, the professional tennis legend had the internet talking after accusing a restaurant of unfair treatment.

“Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to [a] rooftop to eat in [an] empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024,” Serena Williams tweeted on Aug. 5.

However, The Peninsula Paris claimed the mother of two and her family were not blocked from entering L’Oiseau Blanc restaurant. The luxury hotel released a statement about the situation, claiming they were “fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant.”

Social media users call out Serena Williams for not apologizing to Paris restaurant of she accused of deny her family. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

The tennis icon not only got a response from The Peninsula Paris but the former world No. 1 ranked player also had to deal with fallout from social media users disappointed about her actions.

Many called the Compton native “entitled” for assuming her celebrity status as one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

“WOW! I was a fan of yours as a tennis player as you are the GOAT. Back in the day when you were the Original Serena, I wanted to workout with you and Venus. As you grew and became a beast in tennis, your vibe changed,” someone wrote in the comment section of Williams’ Aug. 8 post on Instagram, which has nothing to do with the matter at hand.

The commenter continued, “You had an air about you that was not pleasant. And it was proven when you disgraced a restaurant in Paris because they would not seat you because you did not have a reservation and they were full. That is a sense of entitlement, and shows you have forgotten where you came from; Compton! Looking at you now and the old Serena, you have become someone else.”

Another person on Instagram called out Williams by writing, “So disappointed that you have yet to apologize for putting the restaurant on blast when they were fully reserved.” An additional Instagram user typed, “Please apologize for blasting that French restaurant, that kind of entitlement is not very becoming of someone so fabulous as you.”

Dear Mrs. Williams,

Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved. — The Peninsula Paris (@peninsulaparis) August 5, 2024

Fans were responding to a post of Williams wearing a blond wig and makeup as she explained a contest for her WYN beauty brand.

An employee of the European restaurant claimed that Williams looked “unrecognizable” is what caused the mishap to take place in a report by Variety.

“When she came there were only two tables available and they had been reserved by clients of the hotel,” explained Maxine Mannevy, although she did not attend to Williams’ family. “My colleague didn’t recognize her and feels terrible, but he told her what he would have told any other client, which is to wait downstairs in the bar for a table to become available. That was absolutely nothing personal.”

Critics expressed the same sentiment after zooming in on Williams new photos. One person said, “Man whatever you keep doing to your face, please stop.”

Two others said, “She can’t move her face or open her eyes” and “Can’t believe you messed up yo face and skin tone.”

For years, the accomplished athlete has been criticized and ridiculed online for her looks, including everything from her hair, face and body shape.

In her defense, one person said, “Serena is happy with how she looks why are so many triggered by it. How does that mess with your life at all?

Serena Williams has been attending the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and their 6-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Their soon-to-be 1-year-old daughter, Adira, cannot be seen.

Last month, a Eurosport commentator referred to Alexis Ohanian as his famous wife’s “umbrella holder” while the couple walked the red carpet during the Olympic Opening Ceremony. The gaffe went viral.

“She looks absolutely incredible. She’s got someone just behind us holding an umbrella,” Laura Woods said about Serena Williams on live television. “Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you.”

Ohanian addressed the error with a tongue-in-cheek reply. His Instagram caption read, “Olympia. Serena. Serena’s Personal Umbrella Holder. Let the games begin! I’ll be watching a lot of T&F to soak up @athlos inspiration.”

Serena Williams, 42, and Alexis Ohanian, 41, wed on Nov. 16, 2017, in New Orleans. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born In September 2017. In August 2023, Williams gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.