Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Leave 6-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia James Fuming and ‘Fed Up’ After Being Denied One Simple Request

’Tis the season to be merry, but “Shady Baby” Kaavia James had quite the opposite experience as the only member of her family who was performance-ready for Christmas caroling.

The daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union had just about all she could endure when her displeasure with loved ones was captured on film. The bah-humbug meltdown made the carousel of holiday memories shared by the couple on Instagram.

The Christmas Day post was appropriately captioned, “A Wade Family Christmas East Coast Edition Before Kaavia Goes Solo,” although it also featured a selection of photos snapped on the beach, footage of the little tyke opening her gifts, and a candid moment of the retired NBA star in his own little world listening to music and skipping seashells (or possibly beach rocks) into the ocean.

Kaavia James has Christmas meltdown as family members ignore her demands while caroling. (Photos: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

The epic clip of the now “Shady Kid,” who is 6 years old, showed her becoming increasingly annoyed by her dad, grandmother, and aunt as they tried to learn the lyrics to the classic carol “Twelve Days of Christmas.” Kaavia rolled her eyes, sighed, and dropped her head below the table as the adults seated alongside her put their memories to the test.

“You need to, like, play the song. No words,” said the youngest of the Wade household. The adults, however, pressed on with reciting the sixth, seventh, and so on and so forth, days of the gift-giving song that dates back to the 1780s. “We need to write this down,” said a woman off-camera as another began to chuckle at the plight.

Kaavia did not find a single second of the lyrical chaos the least bit funny. “You’re not doing it right,” she said, steadily losing her Christmas cheer. One of the women at the table tried to reassure Kaavia, saying, “We’re still going to play the song. We’re trying to learn the words.” The side-eye pro retorted, “You can learn the words with the song when it’s playing,” with her eyebrows furrowed.

As usual, several of the actress’s and former Miami Heat point guard’s fans sided with their offspring. The first message of support read, “SHE’S NOT WRONG!!! you need to learn the words WITH the song while it’s playing.” Several others shared that they held the exact same sentiment as Kaavia. Someone else comically quipped, “Y’all had all year to learn the lyrics.”

But even more rallied behind the kindergartner as they typed comments such as “Baby she fed up with adults” and “Yall done stressed Kaav out so bad!!” One fan even wrote, “Kaav is over you all. Play the song already. What the hell.” The little one has long been heralded as the real star of the family since making her debut in 2018.

She is the only biological child Union and Wade share. The NBA Hall of Fame inductee is also a father to kids Zaire and Zaya he shares with his ex-wife, Siouvaugn Funches, as well as a son named Xavier with friend Aja Metoyer, and is a legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon.

The elder four kids were not shown in the East Coast holiday gathering memories. “This is so cute where are the other wade children?” asked one fan in the comments. Another asked, “Where is your younger son tho,” seemingly referring to Wade’s son Xavier.

The 11-year-old, dubbed a “break baby,” was born in 2013 when Union and Wade briefly broke up. The young boy has seldom made appearances in photos of gatherings with Union, though he has been spotted during solo outings with his dad.