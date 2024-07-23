‘Show Me the Receipts’: Torrei Hart Hits Back at Claims Ex Kevin Hart Pays $20k In Child Support After Cheating Her Out of Millions In Divorce Settlement

Torrei Hart wants haters to know that despite being known as Kevin Hart‘s first wife, she is not rolling in cash because of his fame.

A resurfaced “No Jumper” interview from 2023 has garnered attention from those attempting to pocket watch the lesser-celebrated Hart. The discussion touched on a number of topics, including the rumors that she raked in more than $20,000 a month in child support for her and Kevin’s two kids, daughter Heaven and son Hendrix.

“I do? Show me the receipts,” she quipped when host Flakko brought up claims from a YouTuber’s video stating that her California home cost $2 million and mentioned the child support amount.

Torrei Hart disputes claims Kevin Hart pays $20K in child support, claims was cheated out of millions during 2013 divorce in resurfaced interview. (Photos: @torreihart/Instagram, @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

“I would love to have 20-something-thousand a month. Please! I would love that,” the comic stated before she dished on the outcome of the “Let me tell you what I got in my divorce 10 years ago, uh, $150k. That’s it. That was it. That money was gone the first year. Yeah, so where they’re getting this from I have no clue. But no, I hustle. I’m out here doing it.”

However, Torrei subsequently conceded during the interview that she does receive child support payments. According to TMZ, Torrei reportedly exited the union with a one-time payment of $175,000, $19,785 in monthly child support payments, jewelry she acquired during the marriage, and an Escalade.

Veteran attorney Debra Opri represented the “Laugh At My Pain” entertainer, who at the time was worth a reported $9 million. Present-day, the box office superstar and media company co-founder is estimated to be worth $450 million. Torrei’s net worth is estimated to be about $3 million.

The exes separated in 2011 after eight years as husband and wife. On Opri’s website, she has a quote from Kevin that reads, “You need a b—ch in the courtroom, man. I love Debra Opri. She’s bulldozing right through them. She’s winning everything for me.” Her other notable clients included the likes of James Brown and Michael Jackson.

“The divorce was a little f—ked up. You know, they tried to paint me a certain way—his attorney, I mean, whatever. And I was just like yo, like I’m not about to sit here and fight like this,” Kevin’s ex added. The “But Deliver Us From Evil” actress said that the process of separating from Kevin grew contentious. “I’m thankful I’m not arrested ‘cause in the courtroom, I was about to f—king wring the b—ch’s neck,” she said, seemingly referring to Opri.

Torrei continues explaining that cooler heads had to intervene as her rage grew. “I jumped up, like they had to drag me out. So, I was like, yeah, I’m good, like, God gon’ get me what I’m supposed to have. I’m blessed with. I’m not tripping on anything, and you see I’m not trippin’,” said the stand-up act who has joked that Kevin ran off with her gold and that she should be living a better life considering their time together.

As the interview went on, she would later say that women like herself who helped their partners become successful with their behind-the-scenes contributions are entitled to more substantial divorce settlements. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ex-wife MacKenzie Scott walking away with $38 billion, and Dr. Dre’s ex-wife, Nicole Young, pocketed $100 million.

“I know what I did. And so I’m going to speak for women who I know were with their man shooting in the gym … I don’t even feel like I got what I deserved. I did not get what I deserved. I did not,” explained Torrei.

A range of reactions were shared by listeners. “I honestly believe she was writing his jokes.. if not.. definitely helping,” a TikTok user wrote. Someone else was over Torrei answering questions about her ex. They wrote, “She’s the next Tia talking about her e3x for the rest of her life.” On YouTube, a commenter remarked, “I’m glad Kev got his money up and leveled up in the wife category too.”

When asked if Kevin’s wife of eight years, Eniko Hart, would be entitled to half his fortune, Torrei said, “Hopefully they do not divorce, ’cause I don’t want him to have to pay somebody else. Stay together!” The new Harts share two young children, son Kenzo and daughter Kaori.

Despite him being caught in a cheating scandal in 2017, while Eniko was pregnant with their first child, the two remain together, appearing stronger than ever. Torrei has never remarried and insists she is keeping her married name because she helped build it into a recognized brand.