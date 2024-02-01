Plies’ Point That President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris Don’t Brag Enough About Their Victories to Support Americans Touches a Nerve with Democrats

Algernod Lanier Washington, better known as rapper Plies, shared a video on social media questioning why President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris don’t brag about their victories more.

Plies did not mince words in the Jan. 30 video when he called out the Democratic duo for failing to brag about their accomplishments for the country.

Plies rips into Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for lacking in the bragging department about Democratic victories. (Photos: @plies/Instagram; MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Plies shared the video on X and Instagram on Jan. 30 with the caption, “Dear@JoeBiden & @kamalaharris (Cause I’m MTFing Sick Of It) Can Somebody Teach Y’all How To MTFing “BRAG”??? #Plies.”

The “Heart Mind” artist noted that the stock market as well as employment is doing better under the Democratic president’s administration than during Donald Trump’s administration. Despite Trump being impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection and being indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 election results, the former president is the front-runner for the Republican nomination this year.

“Yeah, motherf—king Joe Biden AND Kamala Harris. I’m sick of,” said Plies. “Can somebody teach y’all how to motherf—king brag? Motherf—king stock market doing WAY better under y’all than it did under him. Job numbers WAY better under y’all than it did under him.”

Washington added that inflation and gas prices were going down, but the Democrats haven’t bragged enough about it. He also noted that Trump would surely be talking about Biden had he been a twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president.

“You think if you had 91 motherf—king charges on you, he wouldn’t be over there motherf—king talking about it?”

“Get your a— out here and brag about it,” he added. “It ain’t your … fault America loves bragging, but … brag! S—t ain’t that … hard, man. All you got to do is go motherf—king brag! Y’all need to hang around some … rappers or something. Somebody needs to teach y’all how to … brag ’cause y’all … sure don’t know how to do it!”

Fans reacted to the news on X, including a Biden’s former senior adviser, Democrat Symone Sanders-Townsend. The MSNBC host wrote, “Plies had one too many curse words in his video for my timeline, but let me just say…he’s correct.”

The 47-year-old artist replied, “My Apologies Queen!!! (I’m Workin On The Cursing) My Apologies Again!! I’m A Big Fan Of What U Do!! Stay Blessed!!” Sanders replied, “I appreciate you Plies. Keep posting the videos we are watching. Let’s chat soon!”

🤦🏾‍♂️ My Apologies Queen!!! (I’m Workin On The Cursing) My Apologies Again!! 🙏🏾😉😜 I’m A Big Fan Of What U Do!! Stay Blessed!! ❤️ https://t.co/KArlM8u2Ne — Plies (@plies) January 31, 2024

One X user replied, “I second this. They don’t brag enough for me and that’s their problem. We need to hear them talk about it daily.”

Another added, “I agree with him. Meet people where they are and have real talk with them. Stop being so politically correct about life. Take credit for all the good things Adm done.”

On Instagram, one social media user wrote in his comments, “I’m glad somebody said it. Bro spit nothin but facts. Democrats will consistently accomplish victory after victory for people and then they don’t even mention it to nobody smh.”

The Biden administration has created nearly 11 million jobs since 2021 and has provided more than 40 million borrowers with student debt relief. Biden also lowered the unemployment rate to 3.5 percent, the lowest in 50 years, while fighting mainly for the working class.

The self-proclaimed “most pro-union” American president became the first president to grab a bullhorn and join a picket line last September in support of Detroit auto workers demanding better wages. He also spearheaded the nationwide spread of free COVID-19 vaccines and created a program to clean up with city and help create more union jobs.

During Trump’s era, the 45th president claims the U.S. economy gained seven million jobs — three times more than the government projections. It’s not clear how that figure accounts for the massive job losses coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The following year, a bipartisan group of senators created the framework for the American Rescue plan known as the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. Biden reportedly attempted to block the plan with restrictions on income eligibility.

Though Plies was right about one thing, according to CNBC, the stock market is on the rise. But Trump is taking credit for Biden’s success on Truth Social, saying “THIS IS THE TRUMP STOCK MARKET” on Jan. 29. Trump has also claimed that he will win the 2024 election.