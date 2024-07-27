‘Get Those Edibles Down My Throat’: Macy Gray Delivers Shocking Details of Doing Drugs with Courtney Love, Finds Happiness In ‘Cocaine and a Couple of Shots’ 

Macy Gray, 56, returned to television as a cast member of MTV’s “The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets” reality series. The “I Try” singer caught the attention of viewers with an admission about her drug use and an alleged conversation with rock star Courtney Love.

“Do you know who Courtney Love is?” Macy Gray asked a cast mate, “Teen Wolf” actor Tyler Posey, on the July 23 season premiere. “So me and her used to be really good friends. We talked all the time.”

Gray continued, “I used to do blow a lot, and we were just talking bullsh–t, totally out of our minds, but she said, ‘The thing about drugs is that they’re bad luck. Every time I do drugs something bad happens.'”

Macy Gray goes viral after admitting she used to do drugs with Courtney Love (Photo: Love & Hip Hop/YouTube)

Later in the show, Macy Gray further addressed how narcotics play a role in her happiness. During a confessional, the “For Colored Girls” actress expressed frustration with having to take part in a “secret mission” that involved receiving instruction from a self-described breathwork facilitator.

“Oh god, I just don’t do the hippie s–t. I live in L.A,. that’s hippie kingdom. If I’m healing that’s not how I do it,” Gray said into the camera.

When asked how she finds healing, the neo-soul performer answered, “Like, cocaine and a couple of shots. Get those edibles down my throat and I’m good, girl. Then order me a pizza and I’m straight. I don’t need all that s–t, I’m good.”

Macy Gray’s confessions about taking cocaine on “The Surreal Life” sparked discourse online. Many social media users seemed unfazed by the idea of Gray possibly having a cocaine habit.

“If you’re surprised then you didn’t grow up on her. She’s more than just ‘I try to walk away but I stumble,” an Instagram commenter posted, referencing lyrics from Gray’s “I Try” single.

One person wrote, “Ok, there’s no way people were surprised. She looks and acts the part and has been this way for years.” Yet another comment read, “Maaan, I bet her cocaine stories are legendary.”

Macy Gray also received a semi-co-sign when someone jumped into the comment section to say, “Edibles and pizza girlie here! But coke, Macy? Naaaaah, we ain’t doing that!”

Macy Gray’s conversation with “Surreal Life” cast mate Tyler Posey about drug use sparks online conversations. (Photo: Love & Hip Hop/YouTube)

“The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets” segments were not the first time Gray spoke about doing drugs. She explained how fame impacted her life during an appearance on “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” in 2014.

“My drug use started as a result of being on tour,” she recalled. “My crew was from England. All they did was smoke hash all day, and they knew where to get the good ecstasy. So, you start playing with stuff, and then, suddenly, it’s like a crutch.”

In an April 2022 interview, Gray claimed to be “totally sober” at that point in her life. She released “The Reset” album nine months later in February 2023. The Grammy award winner’s discography also contains the triple-platinum “On How Life Is” album.

The latest season of “The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets” features Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Kim Zolciak, O.T. Genasis, Ally Brooke, Josie Canseco, Tyler Posey, and Johnny Weir.

“It was definitely new for me. I haven’t had roommates in a really long time. I knew who everybody was but I didn’t know anybody personally,” Gray told Us Weekly.