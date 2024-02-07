Macy Gray’s Pregnant Daughter Granted Restraining Order Against Brother She Claims Instigated ‘Physical Altercation’ with Singer, Gray Denies She Was Harmed

Macy Gray’s oldest daughter, Aanisah Hinds, is heading to court later this month to hash out a domestic incident involving the singer’s son, Tracy Melvin Hinds, also known as Tahmel, before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

On Monday, Feb. 5, the 29-year-old was granted a temporary restraining order after alleging that her brother “got into a physical altercation” with their mother and sought out a confrontation with other family members on Feb. 2.

Macy Gray speaks out after daughter secures temporary restraining order against son who allegedly attacked them. (From left) Macy Gray, Happy Hinds, Aanisah Hinds, Tracy Melvin “Tahmel” Hinds. (Photos: Macygray/Instagram.)

In her court filing, Aanisah alludes to Tahmel having a drinking problem. It is believed that he was intoxicated when he followed, harassed, and pushed the Grammy Award winner. He is also said to have fought with Cornel Pearson, Aanisah’s fiancé.

“We waited for the cops to come while he continued to bang on the doors of our rooms looking for confrontation. After he was out of the house, we locked the doors, but he came back through a window and began harassing again. Later he pushed me and has done so many times,” she stated in the court documents. At this time, Aanisah is pregnant with her first child, due in September.

She further claims that the 28-year-old acted in a similar manner in May 2022 and in April and October 2023, and that his volatile behavior can be as frequent as monthly incidents. “He constantly abuses and fights with all of us, no one has a problem except him,” she claimed.

With no video proof to corroborate her story, Aanisah was advised by the police to pursue a restraining order. A hearing on the matter has been set for Feb. 27.

They don't have "power" but they keep making Macy Gray regret what she said. Sure.



They're going to continue to make this woman miserable at every single turn. https://t.co/dX6qUQhmWo — Kells 🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@KMBAussie) January 5, 2024

The expectant mother wants a judge to grant a move-out order, a no-contact order, and a stay-away order that would prohibit Tracy from being within 100 yards of Aanisah and her fiancé, her home, job, vehicle, and her fiancé’s workplace, as well as from Gray.

A fan commented that the situation was “sad asf man. I hope he don’t do nothing to them that he can’t undo.” While a second wrote, “Prayers to her family. Substance abuse + domestic violence is not okay & a beast to battle. May he get the helps he needs before he pushes his family away.”

The “I Try” artist shares her two oldest children, as well as a younger daughter named Happy, with her ex-husband, Tracy Hinds. They divorced after two years of marriage in 1998. In a 2022 interview with People, Gray confirmed that her son and Aanisah lived with her.

As news of her family issues gained traction in the media, she released the following statement to the publication: “Me and my son love each other and he would never think of causing me any physical harm. Outside of that, like any family, we have our issues and we’re dealing with it.”

Her denial of Tahmel’s alleged physical interaction with her seemingly contradicts her daughter’s claim that the entertainer “wants him gone and will confirm” those sentiments in court.

Gray seldomly shares photos of her loved ones on social media, but she most commonly posts images acknowledging her daughters’ birthdays. Her last post about Tahmel is dated Dec. 7, 2020, when she wished him a happy birthday. “You have the biggest heart I’ve ever seen and mine is all yours. i wish there was a word for how much…you’re on your way,” she wrote.

Her son’s social media presence has been nonexistent on his own account since 2022, though his bio may shed light on his struggles.

“I left my family and my beautiful wife if you don’t like the situation get off my mind it’s all about making money,” it reads. Among Tahmel’s six posts are an image of a baby, him with loved ones, masked selfies, and a red rose.