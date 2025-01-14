‘Something Very Off With Her’: Macy Gray’s ‘Meltdown’ on Set of ‘The Masked Singer UK’ Sparks Concern About Her ‘Erratic Eyes’ and Inability to ‘Stand Still’

Macy Gray is being called an overzealous artist whose inflated ego created an awkward moment for viewers of “The Masked Singer UK.”

The “I Try” vocalist was eliminated three weeks into the competition, where she wore a “Toad in a Hole” costume, on Jan. 12.

Though her appearance was disguised, there was no mistaking her voice as judges swiftly guessed her identity after performing a song by the pop duo Rosette.

The show was taped last year, and according to an audience member who spoke with The Sun, “At this point we all knew it was Ms. Gray, and it was essentially just a Macy concert.”

As a result, the masked singer was booted from the game and asked to reveal her face for the first time. Gray, instead, was so upset by the loss she stormed off stage, unwilling to follow the rules, which require competitors to remove their disguise.

She had been in the bottom two with Bear, who was spared. The late-’90s music sensation awkwardly halted production for an hour as producers tried to coax her back on stage. She begrudgingly followed suit, removed the Toad’s head, and displayed an obviously disappointed demeanor as she offered up short responses to the host, Joel Dommett.

“You know, I’ve been singing for a long time, and now I’m a toad,” was one response when asked about the challenges of performing under the heavy costume.

The #macygray reveal was so awkward! She was seething! I mean it was so uncomfortable to watch. 😬🫣

It was a crap reason to vote her off… yeah, we all knew it was her… but it’s Macy Gray (she CAN sing) and so much better than loads of others. #maskedsingeruk #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/0kXIt6FsSa — Hayley-Beth (Miss Young) (@hayleybethyoung) January 11, 2025

Dommett told BBC Radio 2, “I have never witnessed anything more funny than a 6ft toad storming off. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life… You can’t be vexed when you’re dressed as a toad.”

The British host said that Gray still received the same compensation she would have had she won the competition.

However, viewers have shown no mercy for the “Training Day” actress with their reactions. “When I watched it last night I thought there was something very off with her. One word answers and difficult to talk to,” said one person commenting on the matter on The Daily Mail’s account of the incident.

Others leaned into suspicions about Gray’s sobriety. “She seemed high with erratic eyes and unable to stand still,” read one such remark. Someone else wrote, “Always been unstable why they had her on fgs.”

A fourth added, “Having endured two episodes, to pacify my wife and granddaughter’s desire to watch such nonsense, MG’s tantrum was a breath of fresh air as it caused complete and utter meltdown of the so-called presenters/judges. Hilarious! Here’s to stroppy contestants.”

Last year, she admitted to People magazine that she indulges in edibles and occasional cocaine use coupled with alcohol. In years past, the “Beauty In the World” singer revealed struggles with substance abuse and mental health challenges.

A fifth person typed, “She needs the money? doing the masked singer circuit is probably not the pinnacle of her career.”

🎭✨ So WHO guessed MACY GRAY?! Get your guesses for the next unmasking in the comments NOW! 👇 pic.twitter.com/7PHKnjzoTy — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 13, 2025

Gray apparently had a similar meltdown when she participated in the Australian version of the show in 2021. Her sixth-round elimination in an Atlantis costume stirred a bit of controversy.

“Macy Gray had such passion for ‘The Masked Singer’ that when she was told that she had to leave the show, which you saw last night, she refused to leave the show,” judge Dave Hughes told “The Morning Crew” of 2Day FM the following day.

He added, “She said, ‘No, I’m continuing in the show,’ and there had to be a discussion which went for quite a while as to, ‘No, you have to leave.’ She said, ‘No, I’m not leaving.’” Eventually, Gray followed through with the big reveal and left the competition. But those are two isolated incidents.

The artist, who is a regular for the franchise, participated in Season 10 of “The Masked Singer US” as the Sea Queen. That time she made it to the finals but landed in fourth place.