‘Her Face Is Totally Different’: Christina Aguilera Accused of Having Surgery After Drastic Weight Loss as Fans Notice She Looks Unrecognizable In New Video

Nineties pop star Christina Aguilera has recently captivated fans with her stunning transformation, shedding tens of pounds and looking like she did at the beginning of her meteoric career.

The sexy singer has recently popped out on social media with a noticeably slimmer frame and fans are wondering if she achieved it with hard work and willpower or if she is using some sort of weight loss drug like Ozempic, a popular aid that many celebrities are rumored to be using.

Singer Christina Aguilera accused of having plastic surgery after showing off her shocking transformation. /Instagram)

Some of her 9.6 million followers had flashbacks when they saw the most recent post from the “Genie in a Bottle” chart-topper.

Aguilera posted a video of her in a nude latex bodysuit with white thigh high boots. The comments were on fire with fans looking the look.

“You are absolutely everything!!!!!!” one person wrote. Another added, “Oh mother. You’re on.:

A third comment said, “She looks amazing!!”

However, some people felt she looked much different they had remembered her, writing, “Am I the only one who doesn’t recognize her! I was like who is this? Her face is totally different.”

“I know it’s all work done and stuff but I would be lying if I didn’t say I love that we are getting OG Christina face in 2024… she is everythingggggg,” another fan added.

Another flat-out pushed the narrative of her that she has achieved with some help, “How’s the Ozempic treating u Chrissy ?”

Some fans clapped back at the weight loss drug allegations. “Maybe she’s born with it,” the person said about the 43-year-old. “Maybe it’s Ozempic (this is a joke. I have nothing against people using modern medicine to get healthier, if anything, I think they should make it more widely available. Relax)”

The Ozempic rumors started gaining traction around a concert in Mexico in May, according to Page Six.

Reports reveal that the 5-foot-2 songstress shed 40 pounds ahead of her Las Vegas residency, showcasing her new look at the show. Even then fans noticed she looked much different than she did in 2022.

Christina Aguilera sparks Ozempic rumors, as she flaunts weight loss during recent concert. pic.twitter.com/4rm4ru6OXM — popbrains (@popbrains) May 21, 2024

According to Aguilera, she gained weight after she had her son Max in 2008.

In 2012, she talked about her struggle with her body during a separate interview with Marie Claire, noting that she's often received criticism about her weight.

She said, “I’ve been through highs, I’ve been through my lows. I’ve been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I’ve been criticized for being on both sides of the scale… I love my body.”

She started committing to weight loss in 2020 by cutting sugar out of her diet.

The “Lady Marmalade” singer disclosed to The Mirror US that her transformation was a result of diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes. Following the Rainbow Diet, which emphasizes a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables to ensure adequate vitamins and nutrients, has been key.

Her regimen includes a diet of up to 1,600 calories a day and workouts two to five times a week, featuring boxing, strength training, and cardio exercises.

An old quote from Aguilera about her body image has also resurfaced that seemed to show how uncomfortable she was about being so thin.

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves. Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty,” she told Health magazine in 2021. "I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."

Adding, "I would never want to relive my 20s – you're so in your own head and finding your confidence."

"I don't like to be confined to a certain image all the time, or play 'Miss Perfect All-American Virgin' 'cause I'm me" ~ Christina Aguilera @xtina .. #PREACH ❤👍 pic.twitter.com/ov52DxYcaZ — 🌎 FANS - Christina Aguilera (@XtinaFansGlobal) January 1, 2020

Aguilera is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, "Christina Aguilera," which was released in 1999. This album includes some of her biggest hits like "Genie in a Bottle," "What a Girl Wants," and "Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)."

With her new look, fans say the former “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” star has them reminiscing on her TRL days.