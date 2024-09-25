‘She’s Had Some Major Work Done’: Christina Aguilera’s ‘Massive Gap’ In Her Implants and ‘Tweaks’ to Her Face Has Fans Worrying About Plastic Surgery Overload

As Christina Aguilera celebrates the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, fans are voicing concerns about her appearance, suggesting that the former Mickey Mouse Club member has gone too far with extensive plastic surgery.

Aguilera, 43, attended a Spotify party in West Hollywood on Monday, Sept. 23, wearing a revealing animal-print bodysuit paired with fishnet tights.

The outfit highlighted her plunging neckline and drew attention to her noticeably enhanced cleavage and noticeable space between her breasts.

Christina Aguilera accused of having “major” plastic surgery. (Photo: @xtina/Instagram)

She spent time partying with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, and longtime friend, singer-songwriter JC Chasez, at the event which was intended to mark a milestone in her career.

Aguilera took to Instagram to commemorate the evening, sharing photos from the party.

“The best night with the best people thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with me and this special project!! Cheers to another 25,” she wrote.

While many fans praised her look and youthful appearance, others were quick to comment on the noticeable changes to her body.

Speculation has been rising for months around whether Aguilera’s body transformation was natural or the result of medical enhancements, particularly regarding her significant weight loss and new physical appearance.

The Daily Mail also reported on the event, and fans expressed their thoughts, with many focused on her possible plastic surgery.

“Dang, She’s had some major work done on her face. Her weight loss? I’m assuming it comes in a shot form,” one fan speculated, referring to the so-called Hollywood miracle weight loss shot.

Others were more specific in their critiques of her appearance.

She has a nice face but she’s wrecked her chest,” one person commented, while another remarked, “Massive gap in the implants due to losing her body fat with ozempic. Does she not look in the mirror?” one person commented.

Another remarked, “Lost all that weight and what other tweaks she’s done to her face but still not had those dodgy inflatables looked at and fixed. They still look ridiculous and painful.”

A third added, “She’s so pretty. I know she’s had a lot of work done, but obviously by a brilliant surgeon.

In the face of these critiques, one fan, though critical of her physical changes, admitted, “I’m not keen on her look, but she sure can sing!”

This is not the first time Aguilera’s looks have been the subject of scrutiny. In early July, she posted a video of herself in a nude latex bodysuit paired with white thigh-high boots. Fans immediately commented on her seemingly unrecognizable appearance.

Weeks later, the pop icon sparked even more discussion when she posted three photos featuring a plush red chair and a pink lip-shaped phone to promote her Pillow Talk personal care product. Although some fans were focused on the promotional content, many zoomed in on her slender frame, with speculations swirling around potential weight loss drugs or body-altering surgeries.

Yet, despite the heavy focus on her appearance, Aguilera’s musical contributions remain important to many fans.

She confirmed that she would be releasing live studio re-imaginings of her debut album for Spotify Anniversaries, giving her audience another reason to celebrate beyond the glamour and beauty.

Aguilera has had a storied career since her album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with iconic singles like “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” and “I Turn to You” propelling her to stardom.

In a major career shift, the singer announced in May that she would be leaving RCA Records after 26 years, signing instead with 5020 Records, a Latin-tinged label based out of Miami.

Aguilera continues to evolve both musically and physically and the conversation around her appearance is likely to persist. But whether praised or critiqued, one thing is clear: the teen who stole many people’s hearts in 1999 remains a force in the entertainment industry decades later doing it on her own terms and looking almost identical to how she looked when she first came out.