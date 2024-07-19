‘You Taller Than You Look on TV’: Ed Lover Details Awkward Run-In With Denzel Washington at ‘Mo Betta Blues’ After-Party

In 1990, Ed Lover had one of the hottest hip-hop shows on television, “Yo! MTV Raps.” The radio host that successfully transitioned to cable TV became one of the most recognizable personalities on MTV — ushering rap music to the mainstream with his partner Dr. Dre.

Kids from all over rushed to watch his show on Fridays. People like Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro spotted him backstage at concerts. But one of his most memorable moments was meeting a young Denzel Washington — the Oscar winner who later became his “guy.”

Denzel Washington had a hilarious reaction to meeting Ed Lover for the first time, says the VJ. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images; Courtesy of Atlanta Black Star.)

The VJ sat down with Osei the Dark Secret this year on “The Culture Club Uncensored” to talk about his career and he broke down his first run-in with the beloved actor from Mount Vernon and how they became fast friends.

According to Lover, he met Denzel at the premiere after-party for “Mo Better Blues.” The film stars Denzel as Bleak, a struggling trumpet player in Spike Lee’s band.

He had been invited as Lee’s guest and, playing his part, did not want to seem too excited to meet one of the film’s leads.

“I’m in the party. I see Denzel,” Lover said, adding, “You know, he’s a star of the movie. So, I see Denzel. I’m like, damn, Spike invited me. I’m like, ‘Yeah, Denzel Washington.’ It was just so many people around him that I was like I don’t want to bother him.”

“I’m not the kind of person that bothers people,” he continued. “I want to tell people how much I enjoy their work and I’m a fan — and I fan out — but it was Denzel, man … and I’m like I used to watch this dude on ‘Carbon Copy’ when he first started acting. I just knew he had it and I’m looking at him. I’m like damn, Denzel Washington.”

Then something strange happened. While he was figuring out a plan to introduce himself to the film’s star, gathering himself so he didn’t seem like a groupie encroaching on the actor’s time with his entourage, Denzel made the first move toward him.

“I’m just standing there,” he continued. “And I go to the bar and I get a drink and he tapped me on the shoulder he goes, ‘Ed Lover! You’re taller than you look on TV, bro.”

That broke the ice for her and the 6-foot-1 “Gladiator 2” star. Lover, who also stands over 6-foot-five tall, said after that they had a great conversation and have been cool ever since that day.

“D is my guy,” he shared with the host.

Ed Lover was right. Just as he was able to spot budding superstar rappers at the beginning of their careers, like a young Fresh Prince who was on the first “Raps” episode and who would later become an Oscar-winning actor, he was able to tell that Denzel was going to be an iconic player in Hollywood.

Happy 26th Anniversary Mo Betta Blues! One of my ALL TIME FAVORITE movies! Denzel….Denzel….Denzel…..MY GAWD!!! pic.twitter.com/Xsz6M6ALmh — Suga Rae (@SugaRaeRadio) August 3, 2016

Washington’s illustrious acting career is a testament to his talent and versatility. He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Dr. Phillip Chandler in the television drama “St. Elsewhere” for six years from 1982 to 1988. Denzel’s breakout film role came in 1989 with “Glory,” earning him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his powerful portrayal of Private Silas Trip.

His career continued to soar with critically acclaimed performances in films like his work in Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” in 1992, where his riveting embodiment of the iconic Black nationalist leader garnered him an Oscar nomination. Unfortunately, he did not win that one. He did win his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Training Day” in 2001, where he played Detective Alonzo Harris.

Over his career, he has appeared in over 50 films. In addition to “Mo Better Blues” and “Malcolm X,” he also appeared in two other films directed by Lee, “He Got Game” in 1998 and “Inside Man” in 2006. The two have reunited after 18 years for a new film, the American adaptation of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 movie, “High and Low,” which is based on author Ed McBain’s novel “King’s Ransom.”

Denzel work behind the camera is equally impressive, with directorial ventures such as “Antwone Fisher” (2002) and “Fences” (2016), the latter earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

Lover knew it from 34 years ago. His “guy” is one of the most bankable stars ever to hit the big screen.