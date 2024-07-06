‘He Not Looking Like the Old Unc Anymore’: Denzel Washington Fans Do a Double Take After He Was Spotted with a Full Head of Hair In NYC

Oscar winner Denzel Washington has been a sex symbol for more than four decades. But after years of being eye candy for millions of women, the “Mo Better Blues” actor has started to look his age.

Now, a new video clip posted on director Donjai Gilmore’s page showed a slickly manicured Denzel, looking surprisingly good for his age. The 69-year-old was dressed in a powder blue, gray slacks and white sneakers — a departure from his traditional all-black uniform.

Lady fans are drooling over new photos of Denzel Washington released this week. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Washington was spotted embracing a fan in an Instagram video on the streets of New York.

The caption said, “Alonzo Harris, Frank Lucas & Denzel Washington with a word. Much love and respect,” invoking characters of two of his hit movies, “American Gangster” and “Training Day.”

Fans commented on the post, as many were taken aback by how good the “Training Day” star looked.

“He not looking like the old unc no more.! My unc back together lol,” a fan said about his rejuvenated look.

In April 2024, Pictures of Washington on the set of Spike Lee’s remake of “High and Low,” circulated online and women could not stop complimenting him on being so fine.

Three months later, the Tony winner’s hair seemed to be longer and thickers and fans could not get over his full head of hair, especially noticing his extra wavy hair.

“Nahhh Denzel gotta be Dominican,” one person wrote, as another joked, “Waves spinning.”

Some people might have forgotten Washington has wavy hair since watching him rocking a shaved head in “The Equalizer” franchise since 2014. He played Robert McCall, a former Marine and Central Intelligence Agency case officer enlisted to be a vigilante.

He has recently shared that he is no longer continuing the franchise, ending his connection to the movie with the third installation, directed by Antione Fuqua, that was released in theaters in August 2023.

While many on Gilmore’s page thought Denzel might be working with him on an upcoming project, his next highly anticipated movie will be “Gladiator II,” where he will step into the shoes of Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer.

Denzel Washington in GLADIATOR 2 pic.twitter.com/cdAoWAvpEL — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 1, 2024

Washington and Spike Lee previously had worked on five films, including “Mo Betta Blues (1990),” “Malcolm X (1992),” “He Got Game (1998),” “Inside Man (2006),” and “Da 5 Bloods (2020).”

The new film “High and Low,” an interpretation of a 1963 Japanese film by Akira Kurosawa, is a crime drama that explores themes of morality and justice. With Lee’s visionary direction and Washington’s ability to pull out a powerful performance, this film too should be a hit.