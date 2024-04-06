‘He Was Upset with Steve’: Ed Lover Confirms Bernie Mac Told Him Steve Harvey Tried to Undercut Him to Steal His ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Role

James Roberts, otherwise known as former deejay Ed Lover, says the late Bernie Mac once told him that comedian Steve Harvey tried to steal his role in a movie.

Lover sat down for an interview with “The Culture Club Uncensored” on April 2, and the deejay said that despite Mac’s success in Hollywood with his sitcom “The Bernie Mac Show” and films like “Soul Men” and “Charlie’s Angeles,” the comedian never changed.

He also confirmed what Mac told him about Harvey regarding the “Ocean’s Eleven” role.

Deejay Ed Lover (left) confirms Bernie Mac (right) told him that Steve Harvey (center) tried to steal his role in “Oceans Eleven.” (Photos: Gregg DeGuire / WireImage; Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images)

“My guy… After ‘The Kings of Comedy’, Bernie never changed,” said Lover. “Bernie didn’t let Hollywood or success or anything go to his head. He was always the Mac Man.”

The 61-year-old added that Mac once told him that Harvey advocated for his role in the 2001 film “Ocean’s Eleven” after the “Mr. 3000” actor had already been cast. The film also starred actors Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Matt Damon, and Harvey reportedly offered to do Mac’s role for less money.

“All I can say is what Bernie told me,” he continued. ” And he was upset with Steve because he said Steve tried to get him taken off of Ocean’s — the Ocean’s movie he did … and tried to vie for his part after he already got hired. And, uh, Bernie never lied to me. That’s all I’m going to say. He was my friend. I loved him.”

Harvey starred with Mac, Cedric The Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley in “The Original Kings of Comedy,” said Harvey and Mac reportedly did not get along on the tour.

Mac accused Harvey of trying to steal his “Ocean’s Eleven” role during an interview with GQ magazine by telling the producers he’d do the film for less money. He also accused Harvey of being jealous of his stardom, but Harvey denied the accusations.

Cedric the Entertainer spoke about the two comedians’ beef during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” back in 2022. “The Neighborhood” actor revealed that while he “made a lot of money” on the tour while also having fun, the tension between Mac and Harvey was one of the reasons he didn’t want to participate in a part 2 of the tour.

“They both alpha males. They both … they just saw it different,” he said. “But at the end of the day, they was able to get through it.”

