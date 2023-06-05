‘I’m Not Protecting No One Anymore’: Justin Combs’ Mother Misa Hylton Seemingly Calls Out Diddy Following Justin’s DUI Arrest

Misa Hylton has called out Sean “Diddy” Combs in a series of since-deleted posts following news about their son Justin Combs, who was arrested for a DUI.

Misa Hylton; Sean Combs and their son, Justin Dior Combs. (Photos: @misahylton/Instagram; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Global Spin Awards)

The 29-year-old was arrested on the morning of June 4 around 8 a.m. near Beverly Hills, after running a red light while driving. LAPD officers reportedly smelled alcohol during the routine traffic stop as Justin got out of the vehicle. Authorities told “Entertainment Tonight,” that “he was put through a sobriety test that he failed.”

Justin is a product of Diddy and Hylton’s relationship that lasted from 1992 to 1995.

Related: Diddy’s Motivational Speech to His Son Justin Combs Has Fans Singing His Praises

In response to the alarming news about their firstborn, Hylton blasted the Bad Boy CEO, her son’s alma mater and others in a few posts on her Instagram story. She started by slamming the rumored Hulu series that will follow Diddy and his seven kids.

“I’m not with none of the reality TV s—t. When is enough ENOUGH? Yeah ok,” Hylton began.

“I’m not Protecting no one anymore Just my son. And ALL the children. I love a come to Jesus Moment.”

She continued, “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free.”

The fashion expert and designer then took a few jabs at the music mogul’s new song, “ACT BAD,” featuring his “Shawty Wop” Yung Miami and rapper Fabolous.

“Act Bad??? Act BAD. I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a Queen Tried and true,” she declared. “I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL.”

Hylton styled the music video for the City Girls’ “Twerkulator” music video in 2021, the same year Yung Miami began dating Diddy.

In more posts, she slammed UCLA, the college university Justin played football at on a full scholarship.

“I should have kept my child with me,” she continued, seemingly referring to the 2015 incident where Diddy was arrested for allegedly assaulting Justin’s coach with a kettlebell weight.

“F—k UCLA too. Everybody. Can get it,” wrote the 50-year-old.

Their son eventually graduated in June 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Hylton was not quite done as she took aim at Diddy’s legal issues over his vodka and tequila brands.

“How you go from one the greatest to ever do it TO making all you money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company,” she said. “Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick it it!!!! NOT MINES.”

Never too late to tell the truth. Puff Daddy, Puff, P. Diddy, Diddy, Love or whatever the hell he calling himself these days should've been canceled. People are scary & everybody is tough until time to actually be tough pic.twitter.com/06jCX2OKjj — ThePiranhaSnaps (@ThePiranhaSnaps) June 5, 2023

For unknown reasons, her rant also called out Kristina Khorram, who works as chief of staff to Diddy at Combs Enterprises.

“And Kristina if you try to handle me again I will go straight across your head!!!!” Hylton added. “Stay out of the way You are A Nice person. Everyone is tough until it’s time to be tough.”

She concluded with, “Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong With you. This where the buck stops for me.”

Hylton has deleted the post from her Instagram story. On the morning of June 5, she shared a few posts with remarks about co-parenting.

One stated, “Your child will take on everything from the bloodline of both parents..the good, the bad, & the ugly..they will reflect back to you the work that your partner’s parents did not compete with them.. & if you aren’t aware that it was MEANT to be like this, then you will have a hard time navigating through it.”

Justin Combs was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and his bond was set at $5,000. TMZ also shared images that show his close interaction with officers. It’s unclear whether he is still in police custody or if he has been released.