Gayle King Threatens to Beat Up Lenny Kravitz’s Significant Other Following Boost of Confidence from Her Bold SI Swimsuit Cover

It appears as though Gayle King has more tenacity than ever after flaunting her assets on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The veteran broadcast journalist is still reeling from the fanfare over her swimsuit photos, so much so that even while dressed in her professional, buttoned-up attire, she can’t seem to closet her newfound fierce persona. Because of that, King now has everyone talking about her cougar ways due to a viral clip from her “CBS Mornings” interview with rockstar Lenny Kravitz.

Gayle King seemingly shoots her shot at Lenny Kravitz after gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated. (Photos: Gayleking/Instagram.)

At one point in their chat, she asked him, “Do you have a significant other in your life and can I beat her ass if she is?” leading the rock star to let out a hearty chuckle.

“Oops. Did I say that out loud?” King quipped with a smile as she then placed her hand over her mouth. “Wow,” said Kravitz. She then insisted, “And I’m not violent, Lenny Kravitz!”

Her fans have been relishing the moment with applause for the 69-year-old, many of whom believe Sports Illustrated gave her the audacity to let loose. “Gayle did her photo shoot now she fast! I love it!!!!” one person joked. Another said, “Swimsuit Model Era Gayle is LIVING.”

So many other supporters said that she was simply doing some hard-hitting journalism. “Gayle asking the questions that need answers lol!!” read an Instagram comment. A fourth commenter wrote, “Gayle is making her intentions known, y’all!”

While someone else said that King was not alone in wanting to rock and roll with the celebrated musician. They boasted, “I’m with her because that man is fineeee lol.”

“I’m here to amplify love”: @LennyKravitz wrote his 12th studio album, “Blue Electric Light,” during the pandemic — but he knew it needed to come out now.



He tells @GayleKing about having self-confidence, turning 60 and being open to finding love. https://t.co/S5GEFulIJB pic.twitter.com/oHsvTPHkU9 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 23, 2024

Like Kravitz, King is single and open to possibly meeting a potential romantic partner. The three-time Emmy Award-winner has kept her private life out of the public sphere throughout her career.

Though she has openly spoken about her failed marriage to former attorney William Bumpus, whom she caught in bed with one of her friends, King has never really let on about the men who have managed to woo her.

However, in January when she sat down with “The Pivot” podcast, she revealed that she was looking for a Black man who loved to laugh and knew when and how to use a well-placed curse word. She also candidly spoke about a dating blunder, revealing a suitor once asked her for $4,000 to help settle his child support payment.

“I was so crushed. He was somebody who was making six figures, successful,” King said about the gentleman she had been seeing for a few months. She obliged his request and was repaid days later, but at that point, she said the relationship had been irreversibly altered.

Gayle King at 69 is on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the magazine's 60th anniversary. She was under the impression that her photos would be inside the magazine. https://t.co/sistZj9xJO pic.twitter.com/AoTSZvfzOv — Fly Sistah (@Fly_Sistah) May 15, 2024

In early May, the “Fly Away” artist sparked rumors after spending time with Mariah Carey. Neither gave credence to the hearsay, and his declaration of being unattached in the “CBS Mornings” chat is proof enough that he has not found love with the singer.