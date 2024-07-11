‘Tia Girl What Did He Do?!?’: Cory Hardrict Kisses Woman Weeks After He Claiming He’s ‘Back Outside,’ Fans Say He’s About to ‘Get More Action Than’ Ex-Wife Tia Mowry

Actor Cory Hardrict told the world weeks ago in June that he’s “back outside.” With a new publicist and a hot new role in Tyler Perry’s latest big movie, the divorcé is showing off a new sexier side of himself that fans have not since his divorce from Tia Mowry.

In one interview at the “Divorce in the Black” film premiere, one journalist got the shock of her life as the handsome star leaned in to give her some “sugar,” but she missed the cue that he was coming in.

“Hey, baby,” he quickly says as he approaches a female reporter on the red carpet.

Actor Cory Hardrict opens up about life post divorce from his ex-wife and mother of his two kids, Tia Mowry. (Photos: @coryhardrict/Instagram)

“You look stunning. Char [Masona] with Hello Beautiful,” she continued, as he came closer to kiss her on both cheeks. She pulled back and he said, “I was gonna give you some sugar on the cheek.”

Shocked, the journalist allowed the “All American: Homecoming” star to politely peck her cheek before talking about his role in the new film.

After taking note of Hardrict’s fresh haircut, flawless-looking skin and smile that lit up the room, Char Masona took to her TikTok to gush about the “All American: Homecoming” actor, saying “LOL chile we figured it out #CoryHardrict is fun and nice.”

Many noted how “fine” Hardrict looked including, one fan who watched the short clip and wrote in her comments, “He would make me nervous. I would’ve done the same thing.”

A second person said, “Hold up, you got exclusive content because Cory Hardrict doesn’t smile.” Referring to his ex, one person wrote, “Tia girl what did he do?!?”

There could be a reason why Hardrict is smiling a little more and giving off movie star vibes. With almost 50 major titles on his actor’s résumé, he nonetheless has not been one of the “go-to” leading men and has not been a media darling like some of his contemporaries. Now, with a new publicist backing him and the right project, he is more open to showing a different side of his “fun” personality.

During a recent interview with K104 with “DeDe in The Morning” during the BET Awards weekend, he talked about the adjustments he has made.

“I’ve been doing this for a while. You know, my first film was Oprah Winfrey. My second was Sydney Portier. … I work with Clint Eastwood a bunch of times, you know. … Been to the Oscars,” Hardrict said, flexing his credits to the team who seemed to not know just how many movies and television shows he has been on.

“Now, I finally got the proper team and PR. So, now I’m just out showing the world, you know, Cory Hardrict.”

In addition to talking about the movie, he also talked about his ex-wife and their lives after divorce.

Mowry announced to the world in October 2022 her decision to part ways with Hardrict, finalizing their marriage of 14 years in April 2023. The two share two children and have vowed to be friends and family forever.

DeDe asked the “All Eyez On Me” star if he would ever get married again and he paused before answering and said, “All I can say is God’s plan and you know, we have beautiful children … a beautiful co-parenting relationship. Healthy kids. Everyone’s successful. Everyone is winning. Everyone is cheering each other on to the mountaintop.”

Hardrict added, “And it’s all love and it’s unconditional. Everything is unconditional love.”

Even after promoting his new movie, the actor found time to get an ice cream with one of his and Mowry’s “munchkins,” according to a recent Instagram post. The short clip shows their youngest child, Cairo, eating ice cream out of a cup, proving to the world that the family does have a relaxed custody agreement.

One fan commented on the interview video, saying, “He going up…aye he bout to get more action than Tia.”

Mowry has said that she has not been getting a lot of action, despite playfully posting on line she is in her “H.O.E.” phase.

During the BET Awards blue carpet on June 30, the actress revealed she wasn’t currently seeing anyone, but days later in a July 4 story time with fans, she shared a disastrous dating experience that let everyone know that, despite her being a notable star, her dating pool has pee in it.

Tia Mowry said she’s in her “H.O.E.” phase right now.

Happiness 👏🏾Over 👏🏾Everything!👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2er5G1mQnI — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) June 15, 2024

Mowry, 46, didn’t name the man but described him as being much shorter than she anticipated when they met for dinner. To her surprise, he had a grill in his mouth.

“The first thing I’m thinking is, ‘Oh my God. Where is this grill going to go?’” she recalled. After having drinks, their food arrived, causing more concern about the grill.

“I was like, no, he’s not just going to take it out and put it on the table. Guess what? He did. Right there on the table. At least he had a napkin, but still. Really, bro? How old are we?” she said, calling the situation surprising and tasteless.

Mowry said the “gross” moment ruined his chances of a second date and left her scarred. Fans encouraged her to figure out a way to get back with her ex, but that seems a no show.

If the interviews are correct, he is “outside” and feeling single life a little more than ever.

“Divorce in the Black” is out now on Amazon Prime.